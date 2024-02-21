Palo Alto Networks Enables Customers to Break Free from Legacy Solutions with Cortex Platform Offer for Endpoint Security

New offer alleviates the cost of switching from legacy endpoint security solutions to Cortex XDR

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced a new Cortex platform offer for endpoint security to help customers accelerate platformization and improve their endpoint protection.

Organizations struggle to prevent, detect, and respond to the continuous advancement of cyberthreats. To simplify their architectures, increase efficiencies and create better security outcomes, organizations are adopting platformization. The offer enables qualified customers to accelerate platformization and seamlessly transition to Cortex XDR by providing a "no-cost" period of the solution until existing legacy contracts expire. Additionally, the program includes a baseline package of "no-cost" professional services to assist with the agent migration.

Lee Klarich, Chief Product Officer, Palo Alto Networks, said:

"As we continue to navigate the complexity of the digital landscape, our commitment to customers is unwavering. Today, we are building on that commitment by offering qualified customers a higher standard of endpoint protection through our new offer. Customers can now replace their existing legacy endpoint security solutions and seamlessly implement Cortex XDR without disruption."

Cortex XDR is the industry's most effective endpoint protection platform that identifies evasive threats with unmatched accuracy by continuously profiling network, user and endpoint activity with behavioral analytics. Cortex XDR accelerates investigations by providing a complete picture of every attack, automatically revealing the root cause of alerts. Palo Alto Networks was recognized in the latest Gartner MQ for Endpoint Protection Platforms underscoring its leadership position in the industry.

Availability

The Cortex platform offer for endpoint security is available for a limited time to qualified customers. Interested customers can inquire about the offer here .

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2023, 2022, 2021), with a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (2023, 2022), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex, Cortex XDR, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.