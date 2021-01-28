Palo Alto Networks Expands IoT Security to Healthcare -- Dramatically Simplifying the Challenges of Securing Medical Devices

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) today announced the most comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) security solution for healthcare. Palo Alto Networks IoT Security simplifies the challenge of securing the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) through ML-powered visibility, prevention and enforcement, while offering deep insights on healthcare-specific devices and vulnerabilities. This helps improve data security and patient safety while meeting the needs of both IT and clinical engineering teams.

Palo Alto Networks IoT Security is designed to ensure Healthcare Organizations can realize the benefits of IoT for patient care — without sacrificing security.

While IoT has opened the door for innovative new services across industries, it also presents new cybersecurity risks. This is particularly true in healthcare. According to a recent report from Unit 42 , 83% of medical imaging devices are running on unsupported operating systems, making them potential avenues for attackers. Attacks on medical devices like these can potentially disrupt the quality of care and allow attackers to steal patient data.

Palo Alto Networks IoT Security is designed to ensure Healthcare Delivery Organizations (HDOs) can realize the benefits of IoT for patient care — without sacrificing security. It is the industry's only solution to use machine learning and crowd-sourced telemetry to quickly and accurately profile all devices on the network — even those never seen before. IoT Security also offers ML-powered policy recommendations to reduce manual effort; intrusion prevention to block exploits; sandboxing to detect and prevent IoT malware; and URL and DNS security to stop IoT attacks via the web.

The new healthcare and IoMT security features include:

MDS 2 Document Ingestion: Manufacturer Disclosure Statement for Medical Device Security documents allow medical device manufacturers to disclose the security-related features of their devices, allowing for deeper vulnerability analysis, tuned anomaly detection and specific recommended policies.

documents allow medical device manufacturers to disclose the security-related features of their devices, allowing for deeper vulnerability analysis, tuned anomaly detection and specific recommended policies. Operational Insights: These insights give biomedical and clinical engineering teams visibility into how, when and where medical devices on their network are being used, allowing teams to optimize resource allocation, improve patient care, make capital planning decisions and reduce maintenance costs.

These insights give biomedical and clinical engineering teams visibility into how, when and where medical devices on their network are being used, allowing teams to optimize resource allocation, improve patient care, make capital planning decisions and reduce maintenance costs. Expanded IoMT Discovery: With the addition of many other medical-specific protocols App-ID™ now enables expanded discovery and security for unique IoMT devices and healthcare applications.

"The Internet of Medical Things has the potential to improve healthcare, save lives, and bring massive savings. But if not properly secured, these same devices can pose huge risks," said Anand Oswal, senior vice president and general manager, Firewall as a Platform, Palo Alto Networks. "Our vision is to give healthcare organizations complete visibility, in-depth risk analysis, and built-in prevention so they can get the maximum benefits from this transformative technology while reducing risks to patients and their data."

"Initially, Valley Health System's primary objective was to better understand and enable vulnerability management of medical devices that connect to our network. As the initial step, we needed to identify those devices and understand how and where they connect within our infrastructure. As we looked at and explored various products, we saw great potential and benefits to identify not only biomed, but all network connected devices and systems. After several months of comparing various systems, we landed on IoT Security by Palo Alto Networks. IoT Security is simple, cloud-delivered, and can be deployed quickly," said Miroslav Belote, chief information security officer, Valley Health System. "The installation, configuration, and initial device discovery was straight forward. Within hours of turning on the system, we began seeing results – inventory, classifications, device and device risk profiles on thousands of devices. With Palo Alto Networks' IoT Security, we gained complete visibility to over 4,000 non-traditional IT devices, about 30% more devices than what we had prior. We now plan to extend our inventory, vulnerability detection, and prevention process and practice as an integral part of our ongoing efforts to protect our IT and IoT assets."

"Hospitals are turning to GE Healthcare when looking for medical device cyber security managed services," said Matt Silva, chief information security officer, GE Healthcare. "We augment their existing resources and capabilities by providing a 24/7 Med Tech Security Operations Center (SOC), offering proactive monitoring, vulnerability management, and remediation through our SKEYE managed services offering. We partnered with Palo Alto Networks as its IoT Security solution has been specifically designed to look for and protect medical equipment in addition to other IoT devices. This enables us to provide our customers a comprehensive security program with 360-degree visibility to their medical equipment."

Availability:

Palo Alto Networks IoT Security with these healthcare features are currently available.

For more information:

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

