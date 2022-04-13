Palo Alto Networks Extends SASE to Protect Home Networks With Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the wide adoption of hybrid work, cyberattacks on home networks are potential threats to modern enterprises. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced the general availability of its Okyo™ Garde Enterprise Edition that provides industry-leading cybersecurity to protect businesses from home network vulnerabilities.

Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition enables organizations to extend Palo Alto Networks' best-in-class SASE into the home network through a security subscription that comes with Prisma® Access and a beautifully designed Wi-fi 6 router. Built for ease of use, Okyo Garde is seamless to configure for IT teams, and easy to manage for at-home employees through a simple mobile app.

"The benefits for working remotely also come with the shared responsibility between employees and employers for protecting networks, as at-home use of personal devices, email and social media accounts increases the risk of cyberattacks on the enterprise," said Kumar Ramachandran, senior vice president of products at Palo Alto Networks . "Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition is built upon the principles of Zero Trust and enables organizations to extend the corporate network and bring unified security policy management and SASE to the hybrid workforce. Together, Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition with Prisma Access extends that best-in-class security synonymous with corporate environments into the home."

In order to create tightly controlled security zones for corporate and personal devices, Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition also includes an option for at-home employees to create separate private and personal networks. The use of separate networks prevents commingling of data, while also reducing the risk of attackers moving laterally from one network to another.

Key benefits of Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition:

Protects the corporate network from the employee's personal network at home, reducing the risk of lateral movement.

Secures unmanaged work devices at home, such as printers, VoIP phones and hardware prototypes.

Helps protect the whole home from phishing, malware and other attacks, including on personal and IoT devices.

Provides enterprise security teams an easy interface to assign and manage Okyo Garde subscriptions for employees.

subscriptions for employees. Gives security operations center (SOC)/IT visibility and control over the in-home corporate network while providing the means to ensure personal network activity is not visible to IT admins.

Provides fast and reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home.

''The home has now become an important edge of the enterprise network that requires secure connectivity. A blended home network with all the traffic funneled through consumer-grade Wi-Fi routers creates a new set of cybersecurity challenges for companies," said Brandon Butler, research manager, Enterprise Networks, IDC. "More than ever, companies need to secure the home network, just like they would a branch office. Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition helps organizations by extending enterprise-class security to their employees' homes.''

Availability

Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition is now available in the U.S. and Canada from Palo Alto Networks and Palo Alto Networks NextWave partners.

More Information

Click here to learn more about Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition with Prisma Access.

