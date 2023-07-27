Palo Alto Networks Introduces CI/CD Security, Becoming the First CNAPP to Extend Security into the Software Delivery Pipeline

With the integration of Cider Security, Prisma Cloud bolsters risk prevention in the engineering ecosystem with centralized visibility, pipeline posture management and OWASP CI/CD protection

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The attack surface of cloud-native applications continues to grow as adversaries look to exploit misconfigurations and vulnerabilities throughout the application life cycle. In response, the industry has turned to Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPPs) to unify multiple disparate security capabilities and protect applications from code-to-cloud. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today introduced the CI/CD Security module to provide integrated software delivery pipeline security as part of our code-to-cloud capabilities in Prisma Cloud's CNAPP platform. By securing the CI/CD environment and protecting against open source vulnerabilities with software composition analysis, Prisma Cloud is the most complete security platform for seamlessly protecting the entire engineering ecosystem.

Challenges security teams face understanding what tools are in their CI/CD environment, how they are configured, and whether or not they are secured

According to Gartner , securing the software delivery pipeline is as important as securing the software that is delivered. The CI/CD Security module enables DevOps and security teams to better collaborate and improve security outcomes throughout the application life cycle. By adding CI/CD Security into the Prisma Cloud platform that already includes — Secrets Scanning , Software Composition Analysis , Infrastructure as Code Security — organizations are able to optimize security and risk prevention throughout the entire software delivery pipeline, achieving a holistic and comprehensive security oversight which cannot be achieved with individual, siloed solutions.

Read here for more on Prisma Cloud's CI/CD Security module or request a demo at Black Hat booth #1332

Ankur Shah, senior vice president, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks, said:

"A major challenge in securing CI/CD pipelines is visibility. The myriad of third-party tools and applications running in development environments makes it almost impossible for security teams to determine if they are correctly configured. The integration of Cider's capabilities secures the CI/CD environment and gives Prisma Cloud customers the ability to analyze individual tools, visualize how they interact with applications and each other, and identify and remediate risks."

Daniel Krivelevich, CTO of Application Security, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks and former co-founder of Cider Security, said:

"The only way to prevent insecure code from reaching production is to scan every code artifact, dependency, and ensure the delivery pipeline is effectively protected. Integrating Cider's technology with Prisma Cloud strengthens the platform's ability to help secure organizations' entire engineering ecosystem, ensuring only what is intended is pushed to production."

CI/CD Security is the eleventh module integrated into the robust Palo Alto Networks cloud security platform, making Prisma Cloud the most comprehensive CNAPP platform to seamlessly protect the entire application lifecycle — from code through deployment to runtime. The new module is derived from Cider Security's cutting-edge capabilities that helps organizations "shift security left" to prevent threats and vulnerabilities before applications are deployed into production environments.

Nir Rothenberg, chief information security officer, Rapyd, said:

"Since implementing Prisma Cloud's CI/CD Security module, we now have complete visibility into all the third party tools we leverage to build and deploy applications to the cloud. This ultimately gives us the confidence that we're eliminating threats and vulnerabilities in code from reaching production environments."

As organizations continue their cloud transformation efforts, Palo Alto Networks next-generation security platforms collectively and comprehensively enable enterprises to stay ahead of threats , secure their networks , protect their cloud-native applications , and better manage security operations . With Palo Alto Networks, organizations can confidently protect their people, devices, applications and data.

Availability

The Prisma Cloud CI/CD Security module will be available this Summer, 2023.

Follow Palo Alto Networks on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021 and 2022), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021) and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.