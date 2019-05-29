Palo Alto Networks Introduces Prisma: The Secure Way to Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) today announced Prisma ™, a new cloud security suite designed to help its customers lead a more secure digital life. The world needs cloud security that is simpler, more secure, and more complete than ever before. It's the new benchmark in cloud security, transforming the cloud journey by simplifying access, data protection, and application security. Prisma builds on the tremendous success of Palo Alto Networks cloud security products and delivers new experiences only possible with the Prisma suite. With approximately 9,000 enterprise customers, Prisma has quickly become the largest cloud security business in the world.

Introducing Prisma by Palo Alto Networks, the industry’s most complete and comprehensive cloud security suite.

"Our approach to cloud security is aimed at delivering the best security while embracing the unique needs of the cloud. We provide customers with complete visibility as well as recommended configurations across their entire cloud environment to ensure a strong security posture from the start and consistently prevent attacks," said Lee Klarich, chief product officer at Palo Alto Networks. "With Prisma, organizations can securely connect office branches and mobile users to the cloud, confidently embrace the use of SaaS applications, and rapidly develop and deploy cloud applications."

Prisma Delivers What Customers Need

Prisma gives customers what they need to consistently govern access, protect data, and secure applications. The suite consists of four key components:

Prisma Access 1 secures access to the cloud for branch offices and mobile users anywhere in the world with a scalable, cloud-native architecture, blending enterprise-grade security with a globally scalable network. It will soon run on Google Cloud Platform (GCP™), extending the service to more than 100 locations for an even faster and more localized experience. Customers will also have access to a streamlined cloud management user interface (UI) that enables rapid onboarding of branches and users. In addition, Prisma Access will include capabilities specifically designed for service providers to enable the rapid provisioning of secure outbound internet connectivity for their customers.

secures access to the cloud for branch offices and mobile users anywhere in the world with a scalable, cloud-native architecture, blending enterprise-grade security with a globally scalable network. It will soon run on Google Cloud Platform (GCP™), extending the service to more than 100 locations for an even faster and more localized experience. Customers will also have access to a streamlined cloud management user interface (UI) that enables rapid onboarding of branches and users. In addition, Prisma Access will include capabilities specifically designed for service providers to enable the rapid provisioning of secure outbound internet connectivity for their customers. Prisma Public Cloud 2 provides continuous visibility, security, and compliance monitoring across public multi-cloud deployments. Powered by machine learning, it correlates data and assesses risk across the cloud environment. Starting today, customers can further reduce their attack surface early in the development cycle through a "shift left" approach to security. With the ability to detect vulnerabilities and fix improper configurations in customers' infrastructure-as-code templates, developers can reduce risk without sacrificing agility.

provides continuous visibility, security, and compliance monitoring across public multi-cloud deployments. Powered by machine learning, it correlates data and assesses risk across the cloud environment. Starting today, customers can further reduce their attack surface early in the development cycle through a "shift left" approach to security. With the ability to detect vulnerabilities and fix improper configurations in customers' infrastructure-as-code templates, developers can reduce risk without sacrificing agility. Prisma SaaS 3 is a multi-mode cloud access security broker (CASB) service that safely enables SaaS application adoption. It provides advanced capabilities in risk discovery, adaptive access control, data loss prevention, compliance assurance, data governance, user behavior monitoring, and advanced threat prevention. New integrations will bring improved administration experience across IT-sanctioned and IT-unsanctioned SaaS applications with unified visibility and management.

is a multi-mode cloud access security broker (CASB) service that safely enables SaaS application adoption. It provides advanced capabilities in risk discovery, adaptive access control, data loss prevention, compliance assurance, data governance, user behavior monitoring, and advanced threat prevention. New integrations will bring improved administration experience across IT-sanctioned and IT-unsanctioned SaaS applications with unified visibility and management. VM-Series is the virtualized form factor of the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall that can be deployed in private and public cloud computing environments, including Amazon Web Services (AWS®), GCP, Microsoft Azure®, Oracle Cloud®, Alibaba Cloud ®, and VMware NSX®. The VM-Series is also enhanced through infrastructure-as-code automation for deployment and configuration, which reduces complexity for customers.

Prisma Access, Prisma Public Cloud, Prisma SaaS, and the VM-Series are all available now. For organizations interested in learning more about accelerating their cloud journey with Prisma, please visit www.paloaltonetworks.com/prisma.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, the Palo Alto Networks logo, Prisma, RedLock, GlobalProtect, and Aperture are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

1 Prisma Access, previously named GlobalProtect cloud service

2 Prisma Public Cloud, previously named RedLock

3 Prisma SaaS comprises Aperture and GlobalProtect cloud service

