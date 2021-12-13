Palo Alto Networks joins the Nasdaq-100

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, shared today that it has joined the Nasdaq-100® Index, the top 100 largest domestic and international non-financial companies on the Nasdaq exchange based on market capitalization. Nasdaq announced the inclusion, which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

"The inclusion of Palo Alto Networks in the Nasdaq-100 further affirms our transformation into the cybersecurity partner of choice for organizations worldwide," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "As businesses and governments tackle digital transformation and rapid cloud adoption amid growing threats, Palo Alto Networks' continuous innovation across network security, cloud security, and security operations is helping them prepare for what's next. We are proud to join other great companies on the Nasdaq-100 - among them many of our customers and partners."

Established in January 1985, the Nasdaq-100 Index is home to category-defining companies on the forefront of innovation. Palo Alto Networks was added as part of the Index's annual reconstitution.

ABOUT PALO ALTO NETWORKS

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

