Palo Alto Networks Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today proudly announced it has received a perfect score of 100 on The Disability Equality Index® (DEI), designating the company as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.

The DEI is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 200 to measure disability workplace inclusion. Palo Alto Networks' score of 100 highlights the company's commitment to providing and fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace. Its employee-centric culture offers an environment where all voices are equally heard and valued, enabling each and every one to be inspired and do their best work.

"After receiving an 80 last year on the Disability Equality Index, we are proud beyond words of our continued progress and to achieve our first perfect score. Creating the most inclusive and diverse environment has been, and always will be, a focused goal for Palo Alto Networks," said Liane Hornsey, chief people officer at Palo Alto Networks. "Our culture is built upon our shared values and inclusion is fundamental to everything we believe. This accomplishment is a testament that our global teams are authentically living our values each and every day."

Palo Alto Networks brings its employees together — regardless of their location — to embrace its values-led community and dedication to being inclusive, enabling its people to be their authentic selves at work. The company's culture is supported through its employee networking groups and FLEXWORK , which puts employee choice at the center of its people, programs, benefits and structures.

Recognition from the DEI demonstrates Palo Alto Networks' commitment to disability inclusion and equality as well as broader social issues. To learn more about the 2022 Disability Equality Index, you can find the full report at https://disabilityin.org/what-we-do/disability-equality-index/2022companies/ .

