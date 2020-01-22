Palo Alto Networks Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today proudly announced it received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) . Palo Alto Networks efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria not only earned a 100% ranking but also the designation of a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The 2020 Corporate Equality Index is the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality. Palo Alto Networks score is a testament to the company's commitment to creating a work environment that has inclusion and diversity across all organizations.

"Palo Alto Networks is honored to receive 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index," said Liane Hornsey, EVP and chief people officer at Palo Alto Networks. "We are committed to creating an environment where everyone feels inspired to do their best work and contributes to our mission of protecting our way of life in the digital age. We are passionate about continuing to build on this exciting milestone as we work towards a more inclusive and diverse community at Palo Alto Networks."

This is a significant milestone for Palo Alto Networks and supports the company's efforts across its LGBTQIA+ group, executives and employees to continue improving its culture to be one that reflects its commitment to inclusion.

This year's CEI results underscore how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. To learn more about the 2018 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a copy of the full report, visit: http://www.hrc.org/cei .

