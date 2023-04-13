Palo Alto Networks Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE

Palo Alto Networks is the ONLY vendor to be recognized as a Leader in both the Magic Quadrants for SD-WAN and SSE

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Gartner®, a single-vendor SASE delivers converged network and security capabilities to connect and secure distributed users, devices and locations to resources in the cloud, edge and on-premises.1 This enables organizations to modernize their networking and security to address the needs of their hybrid workforce. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge. This latest recognition makes Palo Alto Networks® the only cybersecurity company recognized as a Leader in both Magic Quadrant reports for SSE and SD-WAN .

"We are proud to be the only SASE provider to be recognized as a Leader in both the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge and SD-WAN," said Kumar Ramachandran, senior vice president for Products, SASE, at Palo Alto Networks. "A single-vendor SASE enables security and network data to be gathered and analyzed across all locations, applications and users, which is essential to fully unlock the power of AI/ML. The 'three C's' of data required for AI/ML — complete, correct and consistent — are very difficult to realize with mix-and-match point products. You can't really call yourself a true SASE provider if you only offer one or the other."

Palo Alto Networks SASE Growth

Palo Alto Networks launched Prisma® Access , its first SASE capability, in 2019. Offering SD-WAN and SSE, the two critical components of SASE, Palo Alto Networks has grown Prisma SASE to more than 4,000 active customers, generating over $1 billion in bookings over the last six quarters. In Q2 FY23, Palo Alto Networks signed a $40 million Prisma SASE deal with a technology company to transform its network and reduce both operational challenges and cost of ownership. According to Gartner, "By 2025, 80% of enterprises will have adopted a strategy to unify web, cloud services, and private application access using a SASE/SSE architecture, up from 20% in 2021."2

Palo Alto Networks SASE Innovation

Palo Alto Networks recently announced innovations and new AI-powered capabilities to boost its single-vendor SASE solution:

Natively Integrated AIOps enables customers to automate complex IT and network operations center (NOC) functions while increasing productivity and reducing mean time to resolution while also ensuring end-to-end observability and optimal digital experiences for all users.

enables customers to automate complex IT and network operations center (NOC) functions while increasing productivity and reducing mean time to resolution while also ensuring end-to-end observability and optimal digital experiences for all users. Prisma Access Cloud Secure Web Gateway (SWG) enables customers looking to migrate to a SASE-based cloud SWG to benefit from superior cloud-delivered security, without the need for networking changes, and can coexist with third-party VPN agents.

enables customers looking to migrate to a SASE-based cloud SWG to benefit from superior cloud-delivered security, without the need for networking changes, and can coexist with third-party VPN agents. Prisma SD-WAN with integrated IoT Security enables existing Prisma SD-WAN appliances to help secure IoT devices by providing unparalleled visibility into all IoT devices in the branch. Customers can enable robust security controls from within Prisma SASE cloud management without needing to deploy additional appliances and sensors on the network.

enables existing Prisma SD-WAN appliances to help secure IoT devices by providing unparalleled visibility into all IoT devices in the branch. Customers can enable robust security controls from within Prisma SASE cloud management without needing to deploy additional appliances and sensors on the network. SaaS Security Posture Management ( SSPM ), powered by Palo Alto Networks Next-Gen CASB, allows customers to configure security settings for multiple SaaS apps in one location, can help fix misconfigurations with a single click, and helps prevent configuration drift by allowing users to lock critical security settings in place.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, Charlie Winckless, Aaron McQuaid, John Watts, Craig Lawson, Thomas Lintemuth, Dale Koeppen, 10 April 2023

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Karen Brown, 12 September 2022

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE, Neil MacDonald, John Watts, Jonathan Forest, and Andrew Lerner, 28 September 2022

2 Gartner, 2022 Strategic Roadmap for SASE Convergence, Neil MacDonald, Andrew Lerner, and John Watts, 24 June 2022

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021 and 2022), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

