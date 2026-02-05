Palo Alto Networks NextWave Program Accelerates Partner Profitability and AI-Driven Security Outcomes

Evolution shifts focus to "Platformization," rewarding technical expertise and service-led growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the next generation of its NextWave Partner Program , fundamentally redefining partner profitability for the AI era. As the industry moves toward AI-driven security, NextWave moves beyond transactional volume to reward partners who deliver platform-centric security outcomes.

The evolved program enables the entire partner ecosystem to move away from the 'point-product' trap. By focusing on platformization, Palo Alto Networks enables partners to integrate their customers' security stacks across the network, cloud, and SOC—reducing complexity while increasing high-margin, partner-led service opportunities.

Available to partners now, the new NextWave Partner Program is built on direct feedback from the global partner community, focusing on three transformative benefits:

Enhancing Partner Margins: Streamlined rebates focus on Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFW), Next-Generation Security (NGS) and platformization to reward technical expertise and maximize profitability.

Streamlined rebates focus on Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFW), Next-Generation Security (NGS) and platformization to reward technical expertise and maximize profitability. Accelerating Deal Velocity: Enhanced Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and new automated deal registrations, combined with improved service delivery tools, to reduce friction and speed up time to close.

Enhanced Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and new automated deal registrations, combined with improved service delivery tools, to reduce friction and speed up time to close. Reinvesting For Growth: A new Partner Development Fund (PDF) reinvests earned rebates directly into partner-led demand generation, training, and solution development to drive differentiation and accelerate joint customer success.

With Tailored Paths for Every Partner:

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs): Predictable, tiered pricing to build high-margin managed services to ensure accelerated outcomes.

Predictable, tiered pricing to build high-margin managed services to ensure accelerated outcomes. Distributors: Enhanced capabilities, governance and support for Distributor Managed Partner growth.

Enhanced capabilities, governance and support for Distributor Managed Partner growth. Global System Integrators (GSIs): A "Global Path" rewarding multi-theater influence and strategic consulting with a white glove experience, coming later this year.

A "Global Path" rewarding multi-theater influence and strategic consulting with a white glove experience, coming later this year. Authorized Services (ASC & APS): Real-time deployment assistance to ensure "first-time-right" customer implementations.

Simone Gammeri, Chief Partnerships Officer, Palo Alto Networks

"Our partner ecosystem is more critical than ever in addressing the demand for AI-driven security platforms. Unlike transactional programs, the NextWave Partner Program rewards 'platformization' over transactions, so we are empowering our partners to dismantle the complexity that leaves customers vulnerable. This program isn't just about selling software; it's about ensuring customers achieve total, AI-driven resilience with a single, unified defense."

Hugues Foulon, CEO, Orange Cyberdefense

"The NextWave Partner Program serves as a catalyst for deeper strategic collaboration and trust between Palo Alto Networks and Orange Cyberdefense. By increasing transparency, especially around team incentives, we are able to align our efforts more closely, foster co-innovation, and tailor Palo Alto Networks' solutions to better safeguard our joint customers against evolving cyber threats."

About Palo Alto Networks

As the global AI and cybersecurity leader, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is dedicated to protecting our digital way of life via continuous innovation. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, we provide comprehensive AI-powered security solutions across network, cloud, security operations and AI, enhanced by the expertise and threat intelligence of Unit 42®. Our focus on platformization allows enterprises to streamline security at scale, ensuring protection fuels innovation. Explore more at www.paloaltonetworks.com .

