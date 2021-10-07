SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has signed an agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., a global leader in technology and supply chain services, for Ingram Micro to distribute the Palo Alto Networks Okyo™ Garde cybersecurity solution to its value-added resellers and technology solutions providers, who will bring Okyo Garde to small businesses across the United States.

Palo Alto Networks Partners with Ingram Micro to Bring Okyo Garde to Small Businesses--First distribution partnership will leverage Ingram Micro's vast ecosystem of partners to bring Palo Alto Networks' enterprise-grade cybersecurity solution, Okyo Garde, to small businesses across the U.S.

On September 10, Palo Alto Networks announced Okyo Garde , a new cybersecurity offering that combines hardware, software and security services into one simple subscription, delivered through a premium mesh-enabled Wi-Fi 6 system and tailored for small businesses and workplaces that include the office and the home. In a given year, more than 2 out of 3 small businesses in the U.S. can expect to experience a cyberattack.1 Okyo Garde is designed from the ground up, with security first, to give small businesses without dedicated IT support unparalleled threat protection with the ease of managing its service through a mobile app.

Starting in October 2021, Ingram Micro will offer Okyo Garde for small businesses to its established and growing network of channel partners in the U.S. focused on this segment. Ingram Micro's technology and supply chain expertise will help thousands of partners serve small businesses, while Palo Alto Networks' industry-leading security capabilities will help partners bring critical cybersecurity technology that helps protect the largest enterprises to small companies across the U.S. Ingram Micro's channel partners will offer end customers a hardware-as-a-service (HWaaS) consumption model, helping small businesses reduce overhead costs and streamline purchasing.

"We are undergoing a paradigm shift in how small businesses need to address security," said Karl Soderlund, senior vice president, Worldwide Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. "The channel will be instrumental in bringing innovative offers like Okyo Garde to businesses that require cost-effective and advanced security with a simple management experience. As we move into this new market, we're delighted to collaborate with Ingram Micro, a partner with world-class capabilities to deliver network and technology expertise to a wide array of partners that reach our target markets."

"Combating cybercrime remains top of mind for channel partners serving the needs of small business to large enterprise," said Eric Kohl, vice president, Security and Data Center, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. "We are excited to break new ground today with Palo Alto Networks as the first distributor and go-to-market partner to bring Okyo Garde to small businesses through the channel. Okyo Garde comes with the malware and ransomware protection technology channel partners are looking for in a security solution, and now, with the support of Ingram Micro, also brings to the table the business resources and technical expertise channel partners rely on to scale their success."

Availability

Okyo Garde is available now for pre-order through Ingram Micro, with shipments expected to start in the fall. Resellers interested in adding Okyo Garde to their security solutions should visit https://imaginenext.ingrammicro.com/security .

The Okyo Garde Enterprise Edition with Prisma® Access integration is expected to be available from Palo Alto Networks and all Palo Alto Networks NextWave partners in the U.S. starting in early 2022.

Resources

Find out how to sell Okyo Garde for small business at https://imaginenext.ingrammicro.com/security

Learn more about Palo Alto Networks Okyo Garde

Learn how Okyo Garde protects small businesses

1. 2019 Global State of Cybersecurity in Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Ponemon Institute for Keeper Security, Inc. October 2019, https://www.keeper.io/hubfs/PDF/2019%20Keeper%20Report%20V7.pdf.

