Palo Alto Networks Positioned as a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that Palo Alto Networks (CloudGenix®) has been recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant® for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

Palo Alto Networks recently introduced the industry's first next-generation SD-WAN solution with its CloudGenix integration.

Palo Alto Networks (CloudGenix) was among the 17 select vendors that Gartner evaluated for its 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. The report evaluates vendors' ability to execute as well as the completeness of their vision.

"We're honored that Gartner has named us as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure," said Anand Oswal, senior vice president and general manager at Palo Alto Networks. "We are thankful to our customers for shaping our products and intend to continually innovate our SD-WAN and SASE solutions to serve organizations through market and technology transitions."

To learn more about the Palo Alto Networks CloudGenix next-generation SD-WAN, visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/cloudgenix

To learn more about Palo Alto Networks recognition in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, please visit: https://blog.paloaltonetworks.com/2020/09/2020-Gartner-WAN-Edge-Infrastructure-Magic-Quadrant/

To read a complimentary copy of the September 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, please visit:

https://start.paloaltonetworks.com/gartner-wan-edge-infrastructure-mq.html

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks, CloudGenix, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.paloaltonetworks.com

