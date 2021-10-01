Palo Alto Networks Positioned as a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW ), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that Palo Alto Networks Prisma® SD-WAN has been recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

Palo Alto Networks was among the 15 select vendors that Gartner evaluated for its 2021 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. The report evaluates vendors' ability to execute as well as the completeness of their vision.

"We believe this recognition is a testament to our commitment to developing powerful SD-WAN and SASE solutions for our customers. We're delighted that Gartner has named us a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure and look forward to continuing to provide our customers with comprehensive protection," said Anand Oswal, senior vice president of products, Firewall-as-a-Platform at Palo Alto Networks. "To continue this momentum, we recently announced Prisma SASE, bringing together Prisma Access and Prisma SD-WAN into an integrated cloud-delivered service with industry-leading network security and next-generation SD-WAN to ensure that organizations stay secure and productive while working fluidly between branch offices and home offices, and on the road."

Palo Alto Networks has continued to innovate for customers in the time between when the research was conducted and when this report was released. The company has since announced the new ION 1200 SD-WAN appliance with integrated 5G. This offers organizations the ability to deliver 5G WAN connectivity to branch networks as part of the Prisma SASE solution, including the ability to use active/active 5G and WAN Interfaces for carrier redundancy. The ION 1200 series SD-WAN appliances including the 5G and 4G/LTE variants will be available worldwide on Oct 31, 2021.

