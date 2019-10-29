Palo Alto Networks Positioned as a Leader in Zero Trust Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today it has been positioned as a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Providers, Q4 2019," a report published by Forrester Research Inc.

Palo Alto Networks was among the 14 select vendors that Forrester evaluated for its Q4 2019 The Forrester Wave™ report. Forrester evaluated the vendors based on criteria in the categories of current offering, strategy and market presence.

According to the Forrester report, Palo Alto Networks "has made numerous acquisitions to broaden its portfolio and continue its ZTX evolution. The acquisition of vendors such as PureSec, RedLock, and Twistlock, in particular, extended Palo Alto Networks' capabilities from the network into the cloud and workloads."

"As one of the first vendors to embrace Zero Trust, we are delighted that Forrester has once again recognized us as a leader in Zero Trust technologies," said Lee Klarich, chief product officer at Palo Alto Networks. "With the increasing level of sophistication from attackers, our priority is helping our customers achieve a comprehensive Zero Trust strategy to reduce overall cybersecurity risk across their network, endpoint and cloud environments."

"With support from Palo Alto Networks, we've built a complete Zero Trust approach to security across our internal and client-facing network, endpoints and multi-cloud environments," said Rob LaMagna-Reiter, chief information security officer at FNTS. "Palo Alto Networks has provided a deep level of visibility and control, enabling us to accelerate investigation and remediation of incidents as well as automate protection across the network and endpoints, saving time and building client trust."

Approximately 65,000 customers in more than 150 countries have chosen Palo Alto Networks for its continuous innovation in securing the enterprise , cloud and future .

Please view the full report here: https://start.paloaltonetworks.com/the-2019-forrester-ztx-report.html

To learn more about Palo Alto Networks offerings, visit:

Zero Trust Cloud Security

Zero Trust Network Security

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.paloaltonetworks.com

