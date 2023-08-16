Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE Recognized as a Leader in Zero Trust Edge Solutions

"Palo Alto Networks differentiates with security, AI, and operations"

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today it has been positioned as a leader in the inaugural Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Edge Solutions, Q3 2023 report. According to Forrester, Zero Trust Edge (ZTE), also known as secure access service edge (SASE), centralizes multiple networking and security capabilities — such as software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), cloud access security broker (CASB), Zero Trust network access (ZTNA), and secure web gateway (SWG) — into a unified solution.

According to the evaluation: "[Palo Alto Networks'] outstanding strategy aligns strongly to ZTE and features AI and AIOps to increase detection and decrease the chance of misconfiguration. While its peers have digital experience management on their forward roadmaps, Palo Alto Networks delivers it now." The Forrester evaluation asserts the company "has one of the few unified, integrated management portals for both networking and security in this evaluation" and "has strong ZTNA capabilities and recently refactored its SWG to include an AI inspection layer."

To learn more about Palo Alto Networks recognition in the 2023 Forrester Wave™ for Zero Trust Edge Solutions, read our blog .



Palo Alto Networks was among 10 vendors Forrester evaluated for the report, based on 32 criteria. Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE received the highest possible scores in 19 criteria, including Vision, Innovation, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and more.

Kumar Ramachandran, senior vice president of Products, SASE, Palo Alto Networks said:

"We are proud to be recognized. To us, this acknowledgement is for our superior cloud-delivered ZTNA 2.0 security, next-generation SD-WAN, and AI-powered IT operations from a single unified platform. We believe this recognition is a testament to our comprehensive approach to SASE and Zero Trust, ensuring our customers are prepared to meet the scale, complexity, and speed of a highly distributed and cloud-first world."

Organizations can lower their risk of a breach with an integrated SASE solution that protects against the latest network threats, while enabling full employee productivity and cloud adoption. Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE consolidates multiple capabilities, including ZTNA 2.0, Cloud SWG, NG-CASB, FWaaS, SD-WAN and ADEM, into a single integrated service, reducing network and security complexity while increasing organizational agility. Moreover it empowers organizations to harness the power of AI and unlock the full potential of data with a unified platform approach.

In March, Palo Alto Networks announced AI-powered SASE innovations to enable organizations to automate their increasingly complex IT and network operations center (NOC) functions, including:

AI-powered Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM) to help organizations proactively remediate issues that can cause service interruption, through AI-based problem detection and predictive analytics, by discovering network anomalies and isolating issues simply and quickly through an easy-to-use query interface and single dashboard.

to help organizations proactively remediate issues that can cause service interruption, through AI-based problem detection and predictive analytics, by discovering network anomalies and isolating issues simply and quickly through an easy-to-use query interface and single dashboard. SD-WAN innovations to extend Zero Trust to the branch of the future , like Prisma SD-WAN Command Center, enabling organizations to simplify management, get consistent visibility and leverage AI/ML for smarter decision-making.

, like Prisma SD-WAN Command Center, enabling organizations to simplify management, get consistent visibility and leverage AI/ML for smarter decision-making. AI-powered phishing prevention with Cloud Secure Web Gateway (SWG), leveraging agent-based explicit proxy support and first-of-its-kind phishing detections to help organizations stay ahead of threats.

Read a complimentary copy of the 2023 Forrester Wave for Zero Trust Edge here .

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021 and 2022), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.