Palo Alto Networks Reaches FedRAMP Milestone

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks® (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced its WildFire® cloud-based threat prevention and analysis service has achieved the designation of "In Process" for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, and the company has received the National Institute of Standards and Technology, or NIST, key FIPS 140-2 certification for its VM-Series virtualized firewall security service. In addition, PAN-OS® software version 8.0.6 for the VM-Series firewall has officially received Common Criteria certification. These certifications expand the opportunities for U.S. federal government customers to employ the security offerings the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform delivers from the cloud and deploy its capabilities to secure workloads in private, hybrid, and public cloud environments.

Palo Alto Networks is committed to helping organizations accelerate their adoption of cloud technologies and services with advanced cybersecurity protections for, in, and from the cloud. These certification milestones are just the latest in a series of announcements on Palo Alto Networks growing portfolio of cloud capabilities and a sign of the company's commitment to serving the needs of its U.S. federal government customers. In February, the company unveiled a set of advancements for customers operating in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The WildFire cloud-based service is the industry's most advanced threat prevention and analysis engine for highly evasive zero-day exploits and malware, serving tens of thousands of customers with preventive measures every five minutes. Palo Alto Networks VM-Series virtualized firewalls secure private, hybrid, and public clouds. The VM-Series enables customers to benefit from the same level of network security in cloud environments that Palo Alto Networks has always delivered to data centers and traditional network configurations.

"We are thrilled about the progress WildFire has made, thus far, in the FedRAMP authorization process and look forward to providing the U.S. federal government and other customers in the federal space with WildFire's advanced threat prevention and analysis capabilities. As U.S. agencies increasingly move their applications and assets to the cloud, we are committed to providing best-in-class cloud-based security capabilities to the federal government to help ensure critical data remains secure," said Nick Urick, vice president of Federal Sales, Palo Alto Networks, and president, Palo Alto Networks LLC. "The combination of these certification milestones signals that the U.S. public sector has confidence in the security and threat prevention capabilities of our cloud-based offerings."

With the White House's signing of an executive order to strengthen the cybersecurity of federal networks and critical infrastructure, and the passage of the Modernizing Government Technology Act last year, U.S. federal agencies received clear direction to make IT modernization a point of emphasis. These policies are focused on updating shared IT services, consolidating current information technology infrastructure, and accelerating adoption of cloud-based tools, while ensuring that security remains a top priority.

FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for U.S. government agencies' use of cloud-based products and services. Federal agencies depend on this program when adopting private sector security technologies to protect the confidentiality and integrity of data. The "In Process" designation is a key milestone for companies seeking FedRAMP certification and indicates that Palo Alto Networks is on track for WildFire to be FedRAMP-certified.

NIST's FIPS 140-2 certification means that Palo Alto Networks VM-Series meets federal encryption requirements for securing sensitive government data, which gives federal agencies confidence that the technology will help ensure the confidentiality and integrity of data across platforms. Additionally, receiving Common Criteria certification for PAN-OS 8.0.6 demonstrates that the VM-Series conforms to the National Information Assurance Partnership, or NIAP, Common Methodology for IT Security Evaluation. To view the Common Criteria certification, please visit: https://www.niap-ccevs.org/Product/Compliant.cfm?PID=10839

For more information about how Palo Alto Networks WildFire and VM-Series services can help secure federal networks and endpoints, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/solutions/industries/government/government-federal

About Palo Alto Networks

We are the global cybersecurity leader, known for always challenging the security status quo. Our mission is to protect our way of life in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks. This has given us the privilege of safely enabling tens of thousands of organizations and their customers. Our pioneering Security Operating Platform emboldens their digital transformation with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in security, automation, and analytics. By delivering a true platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of change-makers like us, we provide highly effective and innovative cybersecurity across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Find out more at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, WildFire, PAN-OS and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-reaches-fedramp-milestone-300661422.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.paloaltonetworks.com

