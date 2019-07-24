Palo Alto Networks Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based WildFire Malware Prevention Service

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced its WildFire® malware prevention service has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, Authority to Operate (ATO) status from its federal sponsor, the U.S. Naval War College.

WildFire has completed the FedRAMP authorization process and now has FedRAMP Authorized service available to federal agencies seeking cutting-edge, machine learning technologies to secure their systems.

WildFire is the first and only cloud-based malware prevention service authorized for use by the U.S. government. At a critical time of resource shortages, WildFire helps federal agencies automatically detect and stop unknown attacks and improve operational efficiency for security operations centers, or SOCs. Leveraging the power of machine learning, WildFire automatically identifies and mitigates never-before-seen threats across the cloud, endpoint and network for government and enterprise networks.

"Completing the FedRAMP certification process demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting U.S. agencies in their journey to the cloud by providing best-in-class, cloud-based security capabilities that help ensure critical data remains secure," said Nick Urick, vice president of Federal Sales for Palo Alto Networks and president of Palo Alto Networks Public Sector, LLC. "We are proud to achieve this milestone so federal agencies can access Palo Alto Networks expanding suite of cloud-based services and proactively eradicate evolving threats."

U.S. federal government agencies are increasingly embracing the cloud to reduce the cost of shared service delivery, deploy services faster, and better engage citizens in the digital age. The Federal IT modernization plan prioritizes adoption of commercial cloud services as a key initiative for federal agencies.

"In today's threat landscape, defense in depth has to be smarter than the norm. It must be agile and intelligent, able to not only react to known threats but also identify new, unknown threats and react to them effectively," says Joseph Pangborn, chief information officer, U.S. Naval War College. "The goal: automatically harden the network against an attack or a compromise as quickly as possible. To accomplish this, we look for cutting-edge solutions that can bring some artificial intelligence in order to close in on a 'self-defending network.' Having a vendor that can do this in a FedRAMP authorized government cloud architecture is effective and efficient."

FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for U.S. government agencies as they move to the cloud and use cloud-based products and services. Federal agencies depend on this program to help them protect the confidentiality and integrity of data. The program also increases agencies' confidence in the security of cloud technologies.

For more information on how the WildFire service can help secure federal networks and endpoints, please visit: https://paloaltonetworks.com/security-for/government/wildfire-us-gov.html.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

