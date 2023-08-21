Palo Alto Networks Recognized as the Only Leader in Single-Vendor SASE. Period.

News provided by

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

21 Aug, 2023, 11:28 ET

Prisma SASE's unified capabilities and autonomous digital experience management uniquely position it to address the market needs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced that it has been recognized as the only Leader in the inaugural 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE (secure access service edge), with the highest and furthest placement for both ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"Gartner defines single-vendor SASE offerings as those that deliver multiple converged-network and security-as-a-service capabilities, such as software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), network firewalling and Zero Trust network access (ZTNA). These offerings use a cloud-centric architecture and are delivered by one vendor."

To date, other vendor offerings are incomplete, lacking needed capabilities and integrations. Palo Alto Networks is uniquely positioned in this space by delivering  Prisma® SASE as a unified solution providing these capabilities along with Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM). It helps customers consolidate their fragmented security and networking infrastructure, and delivers consistent Zero Trust network security across all locations, applications, and users.

To learn more about Palo Alto Networks recognition in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE, read our blog.

Anand Oswal, senior vice president of Products, Network Security, Palo Alto Networks, said:
"We believe this recognition is a testament to our foresight of the market need, which has led to this unique and credible position for Prisma SASE today. SASE is the convergence of wide area networking (WAN) and security delivered as a massively distributed cloud service. Our customers tell us that a unified approach to SASE is the right approach as it helps them secure their distributed workforce consistently and drive operational simplicity. It also unlocks the power of AI/ML at scale to deliver AI-powered security and helps organizations move from manual and reactive to predictive and proactive IT operations. That's just not possible with a patchwork of point solutions."

Ken Ogami, senior vice president and CIO U.S., Westfield North America, said:
"Prisma SASE with Zero Trust gave us the ability to secure our users regardless of their status, what device they're using, or where they're working from."

Palo Alto Networks is also the only vendor named a Leader in both the Gartner SSE and Gartner SD-WAN Magic Quadrants. As organizations around the world adopt cloud and digitize their operations at an unprecedented pace, SASE has become a critical component of their transformation and ability to scale their business. The Gartner Magic Quadrant shares, "We are seeing increased interest in single-vendor SASE from organizations that want to simplify their branch technology stacks. It is particularly compelling for organizations making SD-WAN investments and extending the project to include firewalling, remote access and other security capabilities. This trend has expanded to SSE as well as many buyers will switch from a best-of-breed purchasing motion to a default position that a single vendor is preferred even if they aren't best of breed in all areas."

On Nov. 8-9, Palo Alto Networks will host the third annual SASE Converge, the industry's premier event for SASE. The virtual event will feature technologists from across the industry and reveal how SASE powered by advanced AI/ML is helping customers meet the scale, complexity and speed of a highly distributed and cloud-first marketplace. Registration begins Sept. 13.

Read a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE, Andrew Lerner, Jonathan Forest, Neil MacDonald, Nat Smith, Charlie Winckless 16 August 2023

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, Charlie Winckless, Aaron McQuaid, John Watts, Craig Lawson, Thomas Lintemuth, Dale Koeppen, 10 April 2023

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Karen Brown, 12 September 2022

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021 and 2022), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Also from this source

Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE Recognized as a Leader in Zero Trust Edge Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.