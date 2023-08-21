Palo Alto Networks Recognized as the Only Leader in Single-Vendor SASE. Period.

Prisma SASE's unified capabilities and autonomous digital experience management uniquely position it to address the market needs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced that it has been recognized as the only Leader in the inaugural 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE (secure access service edge), with the highest and furthest placement for both ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"Gartner defines single-vendor SASE offerings as those that deliver multiple converged-network and security-as-a-service capabilities, such as software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access security broker (CASB), network firewalling and Zero Trust network access (ZTNA). These offerings use a cloud-centric architecture and are delivered by one vendor."

To date, other vendor offerings are incomplete, lacking needed capabilities and integrations. Palo Alto Networks is uniquely positioned in this space by delivering Prisma® SASE as a unified solution providing these capabilities along with Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM) . It helps customers consolidate their fragmented security and networking infrastructure, and delivers consistent Zero Trust network security across all locations, applications, and users.

To learn more about Palo Alto Networks recognition in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE, read our blog .

Anand Oswal, senior vice president of Products, Network Security, Palo Alto Networks, said:

"We believe this recognition is a testament to our foresight of the market need, which has led to this unique and credible position for Prisma SASE today. SASE is the convergence of wide area networking (WAN) and security delivered as a massively distributed cloud service. Our customers tell us that a unified approach to SASE is the right approach as it helps them secure their distributed workforce consistently and drive operational simplicity. It also unlocks the power of AI/ML at scale to deliver AI-powered security and helps organizations move from manual and reactive to predictive and proactive IT operations. That's just not possible with a patchwork of point solutions."

Ken Ogami, senior vice president and CIO U.S., Westfield North America, said:

"Prisma SASE with Zero Trust gave us the ability to secure our users regardless of their status, what device they're using, or where they're working from."

Palo Alto Networks is also the only vendor named a Leader in both the Gartner SSE and Gartner SD-WAN Magic Quadrants. As organizations around the world adopt cloud and digitize their operations at an unprecedented pace, SASE has become a critical component of their transformation and ability to scale their business. The Gartner Magic Quadrant shares, "We are seeing increased interest in single-vendor SASE from organizations that want to simplify their branch technology stacks. It is particularly compelling for organizations making SD-WAN investments and extending the project to include firewalling, remote access and other security capabilities. This trend has expanded to SSE as well as many buyers will switch from a best-of-breed purchasing motion to a default position that a single vendor is preferred even if they aren't best of breed in all areas."

On Nov. 8-9, Palo Alto Networks will host the third annual SASE Converge, the industry's premier event for SASE. The virtual event will feature technologists from across the industry and reveal how SASE powered by advanced AI/ML is helping customers meet the scale, complexity and speed of a highly distributed and cloud-first marketplace. Registration begins Sept. 13.

Read a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE here .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE, Andrew Lerner, Jonathan Forest, Neil MacDonald, Nat Smith, Charlie Winckless 16 August 2023

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, Charlie Winckless, Aaron McQuaid, John Watts, Craig Lawson, Thomas Lintemuth, Dale Koeppen, 10 April 2023

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Karen Brown, 12 September 2022

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021 and 2022), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.