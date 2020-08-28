Palo Alto Networks Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2020 Indian Network Security Vendor Company of the Year Award

Palo Alto Networks is one of the prominent leaders in the Indian cybersecurity space. Its portfolio of offerings ranges from network security, web security, cloud security, threat intelligence, endpoint security, application security, secure SD-WAN, and more. Not only does Palo Alto Networks help secure on-premise infrastructure but also virtual, datacenter and cloud environments. Its solutions provide visibility into the entire IT landscape and help enterprises build an improved security posture. Through Palo Alto Networks advanced security solutions, customers can identify threats faster and initiate a response mechanism based on accurate investigation and a team of proven threat hunters. The security vendor leverages emerging security technologies to act against unknown threats. Palo Alto Networks Next Generation Firewalls (NGFWs), which remains as the foundational element for its customers' network security strategy, provides user-identity awareness and protection, application usage, visibility and control, secured encrypted traffic, ability to detect and prevent advanced threats, deployment flexibility, and shared threat intelligence.

Palo Alto Networks has long exhibited healthy double-digit growth, much higher than the market average. Over the last few years, India has consistently been one of the fastest growing regions for the company with a strong value proposition for customers. Although large enterprises have been the primary focus for the company, it successfully taps brownfield opportunities as well. In terms of vertical-centric adoption, most of the company's revenue stems from advanced requirements driven by the government, BFSI, technology, education, professional services, healthcare, and telecommunications sectors.

"Palo Alto Networks adopts the platform approach towards enterprise security. It believes in delivering highly effective security in enterprises' on-premises infrastructure while eliminating unnecessary complexity and breaking down existing silos. When it comes to securing the cloud, Palo Alto Networks offers unprecedented visibility into risks and consistently governs access, protects data, and secures cloud applications," said Rajarshi Dhar, senior industry analyst, ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "Being a next-generation security company, it strongly believes in harnessing advanced techniques like AI and ML to secure the future."

Palo Alto Networks NGFWs deliver prevention-focused architecture that is easy to deploy and operate and uses automation to reduce the manual effort of security teams. It has the ability to inspect all traffic (applications, threats, and content) and tie that traffic to the user, irrespective of the type of device or location. Using the company's NGFWs, enterprises protect data centers (physical and virtual) by segmenting data and applications using zero trust principles. Consistent security policies are enforced across on-premise, cloud environments, and branch locations.

"Focused on empowering enterprises with best-in-class security products that fit today's modern IT landscape, Palo Alto Networks constantly enhances its product capabilities through innovation. It has rebranded its entire security portfolio through the introduction of Strata, Prisma, and Cortex product lines," noted Dhar. "Its integrated security theme that connects the network, endpoint, cloud, branch, data center, IoT, 5G, and SD-WAN with advanced threat hunting, intelligence, and zero trust security is uncommon among security vendors. This approach is proving particularly popular among several large enterprises that are looking to build a strong security posture."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91-20 6718 9725

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

