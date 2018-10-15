Palo Alto Networks Secures FedRAMP Milestone

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks® (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced its WildFire® malware prevention service has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, Ready status. This extends Palo Alto Networks ability to provide the advanced threat prevention and analysis capabilities of WildFire to U.S. federal agencies as they increasingly move their applications and assets to the cloud.

With the White House's recently released Cloud Smart Strategy, adopting a streamlined, risk-based approach to cloud security is top-of-mind for U.S. federal agencies. Palo Alto Networks is committed to offering advanced cybersecurity protections to help U.S. government and affiliated organizations meet their needs as they move to adopt cloud technologies.

WildFire automatically detects and stops unknown attacks, helping tens of thousands of customers prevent the latest threats from successfully carrying out attacks in their networks. The service delivers automated prevention measures in as few as five minutes following first discovery anywhere in the world.

"We are proud to achieve FedRAMP Ready status for WildFire. This latest milestone is a signal of the confidence that the U.S. public sector has in WildFire's ability to identify and protect against cyberthreats," said John Davis, vice president and federal chief security officer at Palo Alto Networks, and vice president of Palo Alto Networks LLC. "As we enter the final stage of the FedRAMP authorization process, we look forward to working with federal agencies to bolster the security of their operations and critical data in the cloud."

FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for U.S. government agencies' use of cloud-based products and services. Federal agencies depend on this program to help protect the confidentiality and integrity of data.

For more information about how Palo Alto Networks WildFire service can help secure federal networks and endpoints, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/solutions/industries/government/government-federal .

About Palo Alto Networks

We are the global cybersecurity leader, known for always challenging the security status quo. Our mission is to protect our way of life in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks. This has given us the privilege of safely enabling tens of thousands of organizations and their customers. Our pioneering Security Operating Platform emboldens their digital transformation with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in security, automation, and analytics. By delivering a true platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of change-makers like us, we provide highly effective and innovative cybersecurity across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Find out more at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, WildFire and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

