Palo Alto Networks Selected to Secure Cloud-Native 5G Networks in Canada

New collaboration will assist in protecting TELUS's 5G stand-alone core and IoT infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced that it has been selected by communications technology company TELUS to assist with securing one of the largest and fastest 5G networks in Canada.

"Securing 5G requires a Zero Trust approach to protect all elements of the mobile network across key network interfaces, cloud workloads and user traffic," said Anand Oswal, senior vice president, Network Security at Palo Alto Networks. "Our 5G-Native Security is the industry's most comprehensive Zero Trust solution, with best-in-class capabilities to safeguard mobile infrastructure and the business-critical applications that run on it. We're thrilled to help TELUS create a 5G network that provides enterprise-grade security to their customers."

Palo Alto Networks will help TELUS secure its 5G network and provide real-time threat mitigation. TELUS will leverage Palo Alto Networks' hardware and software firewalls to protect high-capacity network interfaces across its 5G stand-alone core and internet perimeter as well as to provide security to its IoT customers. Palo Alto Networks will leverage its Zero Trust approach, a security framework that is rigorously applied through to the full ecosystem of controls — network, endpoint, cloud, application, IoT, identity and more — and that many organizations rely on for protection that goes beyond the traditional network edge.

"We know security is a top priority for our customers, and we are deeply engaged in keeping people safe while optimizing our customer experience on our world-leading network," said Ibrahim Gedeon, chief technology officer, TELUS. "The 5G market is rapidly evolving, propelling innovations through data insight and AI, and it is critical that we implement robust solutions that allow for flexible growth, without compromising security. We are proud to build on our decade-long partnership with Palo Alto Networks to ensure our sophisticated, multi-awarded networks remain safeguarded against all kinds of threats, protecting Canadians and unlocking the infinite possibilities of 5G."

For a comprehensive Zero Trust approach to the cloud-native mobile infrastructure, TELUS will use Palo Alto Networks industry-leading cloud workload protection to safeguard its cloud-based network functions. TELUS joins a set of the most advanced service providers securing their 5G networks, including DISH.

