Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Named a Leader in Cybersecurity Incident Response Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced Palo Alto Networks® Unit 42® has been named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q2 2024.

Wendi Whitmore, Senior Vice President and Head of Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks, said:

"As the threat landscape intensifies and attacks increase in speed, scale, and sophistication, organizations need a strategic partner to help them prepare for and respond to incidents; Unit 42 is that and more. As trusted advisors and partners, we guide our clients through some of the world's most significant cybersecurity incidents, ultimately transforming their security posture by leveraging the full power of Palo Alto Networks AI-powered security platforms and solutions to prevent and reduce the likelihood of future attacks."

The Unit 42 team includes a global team of threat experts and seasoned IR consultants with a depth of experience ranging from complex ransomware investigations to insider threats, vulnerability exploitation and nation-state attacks.

In the last year, Unit 42 nearly doubled its number of Incident Response (IR) Retainer customers. This growth is a testament to the team's relentless pursuit of excellence, enabling them to more effectively navigate complex incident response investigations and help them respond and recover stronger than before. The global nature of the team enables Unit 42 to respond 24/7 to cybersecurity incidents quickly.

The Forrester report recognizes Unit 42 for the following reasons:

"The combined team and offering under the Unit 42 product name has gone global and launched innovative IR offerings."

"It also brought in top leadership talent, built up its global presence, and expanded its partner network over the last two years to complement its in-house products and services, allowing it to hold its own with the larger IR firms and big consultancies."

"Investigations are enhanced by its threat intelligence capabilities, including embedded analysts for each response and dynamic battlecards guiding response or negotiation activities by specific threat actors."

"[Unit 42 offering is designed to]…streamline the retainer management and IR processes, especially for those one-to-many breaches where a vulnerability in a tech product affects hundreds or thousands of customers."

"Unit 42 recently launched Arcade, an IR client onboarding and retainer management platform designed to establish a customer's security profile, gain situational awareness of the customer's environment, and serve as a relationship hub."

Unit 42's incident response approach goes beyond responding quickly and effectively; it's about transforming an organization's security posture and enhancing overall cyber resilience. Utilizing Precision AI™ technology, Unit 42 automates detection, prevention and remediation, shifting security from reactive to proactive. Its team of experts helps clients mature their security strategies after an incident to reduce the likelihood of future attacks and ensure business continuity. To better prepare organizations for future threats, Palo Alto Networks leverages Unit 42 threat intelligence derived from thousands of IR engagements to inform a cycle of continuous improvement and technology development across its network, cloud and SOC platforms and solutions.

For more information about Unit 42's incident response services and to download a complimentary copy of " The Forrester Wave™: Incident Response Services, Q2 2024 " visit https://start.paloaltonetworks.com/forrester-wave-incident-response or read the blog .

This is the second Forrester Wave this month in which Palo Alto Networks has been positioned as a Leader. In June 2024, Palo Alto Networks was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Extended Detection and Response, Q2 2024 . In total, Palo Alto Networks currently is recognized in 23 cybersecurity product categories by the industry analyst community.

About Unit 42

Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 brings together world-renowned threat researchers, elite incident responders, and expert security consultants to create an intelligence-driven, response-ready organization passionate about helping you proactively manage cyber risk. Together, our team serves as your trusted advisor to help assess and test your security controls against the right threats, transform your security strategy with a threat-informed approach, and respond to incidents in record time so that you get back to business faster.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2023, 2022, 2021), with a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (2023, 2022), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

