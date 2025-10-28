Palo Alto Networks Ushers In Autonomous AI Workforce for Cloud Security with Cortex Cloud 2.0

New release expands industry-leading CNAPP capabilities with a workforce of AI agents, unified Cloud Command Center and a performance-optimized CDR agent

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud's limitless potential is being undermined by siloed approaches to security. As AI drives a 4.6X surge cloud investment by 2030, soaring complexity is leaving critical risks unresolved for an average of 120 days . Today, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, is unveiling the answer to this widespread challenge: Cortex Cloud™ 2.0. The next version of its unified platform that merges best-in-class CDR with industry-leading CNAPP includes a workforce of autonomous AI agents, a reimagined Cloud Command Center and a performance-optimized CDR agent.

Gonen Fink, EVP of Products, Cortex, Palo Alto Networks

"Customers continue to struggle with fragmented tools across cloud posture and CDR, creating dangerous security gaps and complex operations. Cortex Cloud 2.0 represents a major advancement of the platform we launched eight months ago, which quickly became the preferred CNAPP for converged operations from code to cloud to SOC. Now, enterprises can further accelerate their cloud security transformation with powerful new capabilities designed to unlock new levels of automation, efficiency and protection."

Cortex Cloud 2.0 provides the ability for enterprises to:

Automate every workflow with autonomous AI agents : The recently unveiled Cortex ® AgentiX™ automates workflows and frees security staff for higher value work. Trained on an unprecedented 1.2 billion real-world responses, these agents autonomously investigate and resolve complex security issues in minutes, drastically reducing cloud risk. Its enterprise-grade guardrails ensure automated actions are always inline with the enterprise program's policies and practices.

: The recently unveiled automates workflows and frees security staff for higher value work. Trained on an unprecedented 1.2 billion real-world responses, these agents autonomously investigate and resolve complex security issues in minutes, drastically reducing cloud risk. Its enterprise-grade guardrails ensure automated actions are always inline with the enterprise program's policies and practices. Unify and prioritize risks across the entire cloud estate: The reimagined Command Center delivers instant, actionable insights into cloud assets, critical risks and active threats, directing security teams to the most impactful remediation workflows with a simplified, elegant visualization of the entire multicloud environment.

The reimagined Command Center delivers instant, actionable insights into cloud assets, critical risks and active threats, directing security teams to the most impactful remediation workflows with a simplified, elegant visualization of the entire multicloud environment. Secure workloads without the performance tax: The new performance-optimized mode of Cortex Cloud's best-in-class CDR agent can be activated with a single click for real-time protection with up to 50% less resource consumption. Organizations can now broadly deploy robust defenses that match their exact application performance and security needs.

The new performance-optimized mode of Cortex Cloud's best-in-class CDR agent can be activated with a single click for real-time protection with up to 50% less resource consumption. Organizations can now broadly deploy robust defenses that match their exact application performance and security needs. Prevent risks before they reach production: The recently launched Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) module empowers developers to find and fix vulnerabilities in code. It is more cost-effective and 10x faster than remediating issues in production. ASPM is now enhanced with a new Command Center, giving DevSecOps teams a single source of truth to secure the entire software supply chain before deployment.

Today, Cortex Cloud is generally available to customers globally. All customers will receive automated upgrades to the 2.0 release in the first half of 2026.

To learn more about Cortex Cloud and how Palo Alto Networks is transforming cybersecurity through real-time cloud security, read the blog . Then, register for Ignite: What's Next to hear more about all the innovations on Tuesday, October 28, at 9 a.m. PT. Visit our official news center for the latest announcements, news and developments from Ignite: What's Next.

About Palo Alto Networks

As the global AI and cybersecurity leader, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is dedicated to protecting our digital way of life via continuous innovation. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, we provide comprehensive AI-powered security solutions across network, cloud, security operations and AI, enhanced by the expertise and threat intelligence of Unit 42®. Our focus on platformization allows enterprises to streamline security at scale, ensuring protection fuels innovation. Explore more at www.paloaltonetworks.com.

