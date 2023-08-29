Palo Alto Networks Wins Three 2023 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards for Security

Continuing digital innovation with integrations that securely enable customer cloud adoption

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year awards in the categories of Marketplace Security ISV Partner; Security Infrastructure; and Security Configuration, Vulnerability Management & GRC.

Palo Alto Networks was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, partnering with Google Cloud to help customers securely pursue their digital agendas with comprehensive cloud-native security offerings that protect against today's cyberthreats. Together, Google Cloud and Palo Alto Networks provide security solutions that accelerate customers on their cloud journeys and help organizations achieve more successful security outcomes.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Palo Alto Networks as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

"We are honored to receive Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year awards for 2023 in multiple security categories," said Prem Iyer, senior vice president of Global Ecosystems, Palo Alto Networks. "Palo Alto Networks is committed to delivering innovative cybersecurity offerings tailored to our customers' needs, helping them benefit from the full potential of cloud technology. We look forward to taking our partnership with Google Cloud even further, providing access to vital cloud security solutions and the full Palo Alto Networks portfolio in a seamless way."

With a focus on key customer initiatives in the cloud, in 2022 Palo Alto Networks added new solution availability to the Google Cloud Marketplace for application and infrastructure security, providing pervasive Zero Trust network access across all cloud domains.

This is highlighted by a significant integration, joining BeyondCorp Enterprise from Google Cloud and Prisma® Access from Palo Alto Networks , to deliver Zero Trust solutions that protect hybrid workforces by seamlessly and securely providing access to any applications — SaaS, cloud or on-premises — from any device, while safeguarding users and data. The solutions allow organizations to benefit from the performance, scale and reliability offered by Google Cloud's global infrastructure, coupled with the security expertise of Palo Alto Networks.

Other new initiatives between Palo Alto Networks and Google Cloud include CN-Series, VM-Series with accompanying reference architectures, improved support for GKE Autopilot with Prisma Cloud Compute as well as Panorama, a major release of the Google Cloud plugin .

