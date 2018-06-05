Palo Pinto County Trusts Hart's Verity for Voting System Replacement

PALO PINTO, Texas, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Pinto County Commissioners this week chose the Verity® Voting system to replace outdated equipment before November's general election. Confidence in Hart InterCivic's reputation made selecting the most up-to-date technology available in the U.S. an easy decision, said Elections Administrator Laura Watkins.

Watkins had experienced Hart's customer service first-hand in previous positions and elections. It made sense to move Palo Pinto County from its previous vendor to Hart.

Palo Pinto County, Texas readies for secure, successful elections well into the future with the purchase of the Verity Voting system from trusted provider, Hart InterCivic.

"Hart is here for the long run – I know their people and process first hand," she said. "Not only is Palo Pinto County investing in the best equipment there is for the voters, but we are investing in the best company and best group of people."

"We welcome Palo Pinto County to the Hart family," said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, an Austin-based company with more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions. "We appreciate their decision to join a growing list of Texas counties leaving their previous vendor, seeking superior equipment and better customer service. Delivery and training will start soon, and the County's voters will enjoy secure, efficient elections for many years to come," he said.

Manufactured in Texas, Verity is designed from the ground up to be flexible, easy to use and trustworthy with all new hardware and software. The system is certified at the federal and state levels.

Watkins said her election workers are looking forward to using the new system, as their voices were part of the decision. "Hart brought in demo machines, and most of my staff got to test the new technology. They LOVED it. They are the ones who will use it, so I am glad they wanted Verity. It is simple and reliable."

"Hart's customer service has a family feel. I've relied on some of the staff since before electronic voting when they delivered our paper ballots," said Watkins, who has worked in elections for 16 years (including in another county). "The equipment has proven itself time and time again, but it's the people we will count on."

"We are very excited to go back to Hart. They treat the customer with respect, and they are true to their word. If Hart says something will happen, you know it will."

In addition to the efficiencies that Verity will provide for her office, Watkins is looking forward to durable, lightweight equipment that is easy to store and to transport to Vote Centers.

Palo Pinto County, with about 17,600 registered voters in North Central Texas, joins a growing number of Texas jurisdictions moving to Verity. Since late 2016, Hart has shipped more than 7,500 Verity devices across Texas. Federally certified in 2015, the secure and efficient system is also in use in numerous counties throughout the U.S.

Watkins could not be happier with the County's decision. "I'm still smiling. Those of us who do election work day in and day out know this is a great move. Anybody I talk to says 'Go with Hart.' We're thrilled."

Braithwaite expects more Texas and national announcements before the fall elections.

Learn more about Verity in Texas: http://www.hartintercivic.com/texas/.

