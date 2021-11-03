Palomar Display Products, Inc. awarded three contracts with a combined value of over $5M for armored vehicle displays

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palomar Display Products, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded three firm fixed price contracts totaling over $5M to deliver analog and digital military display systems for U.S. and foreign armored vehicle programs.

The digital, optically coupled color and monochrome display systems have been designed, tested and qualified for a variety of armored vehicles such as LAV, Stryker, Bradley and M1A Abrams tank. All deliveries under these contracts will take place through 2022.



"These contracts are follow on orders for color and monochrome Biocular displays that Palomar has delivered this year," stated Palomar Display Products CEO Mike Pattison. "The recurring selection of Palomar Display Products as a sole supplier of such vital equipment to the most advanced fighting vehicles in the world, underlines Palomar's position as the principal, relevant supplier of thermal sight displays for the US and International armored vehicle market."

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Palomar Display Products, Inc. is a proven world leader in the development and manufacture of high-resolution tactical targeting displays that are installed on over 25,000 armored vehicles and tanks worldwide.

