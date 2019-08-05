Palomar Display Products, Inc. awarded three contracts with a total value of $10.2M

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palomar Display Products, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded three firm fixed price contracts from three customers totaling $10.2M to deliver military display systems for the M1A Abrams tank and Bradley M2/M3 Fighting Vehicle.

The optically coupled display systems have been designed, tested and qualified by Palomar Display Products, Inc. and will be installed on vehicles delivered to the US Army. All deliveries under these contracts will take place through 2019, 2020 and 2021.

"These latest orders fulfill our 2019 and 2020 backlogs and contribute to our 2021 backlog," stated Palomar Display Products President Paul Bell. "The recurring selection of Palomar Display Products as a sole supplier of such vital equipment to the most advanced fighting vehicles in the world reinforces Palomar's position as the sole source supplier of thermal sight displays for the US and International armored vehicle market."

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Palomar Display Products, Inc. is a proven world leader in the development and manufacture of high-resolution tactical targeting displays that are installed on tens of thousands of armored vehicles worldwide.

