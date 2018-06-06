Palomar Display Products, Inc. awarded two contracts with a total value of $9.3M

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Palomar Display Products, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded two contracts totaling $9.3M to deliver military biocular display systems for the M1 Abrams tank and Bradley Fighting Vehicle.
The biocular, optically coupled display systems have been designed, tested and qualified by Palomar Display Products, Inc., and will be installed on vehicles delivered to the US Army and International customers. These production orders will be delivered through 2018 and 2019.
"These major contracts greatly contribute to our backlog and assure our continuous growth," stated Palomar Display Products President Paul Bell. "Moreover, these awards emphasize the importance of service and support we have been providing to our customers and user communities worldwide."
Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Palomar Display Products, Inc. is a proven world leader in the development and manufacture of high-resolution tactical targeting displays that are installed on tens of thousands of armored vehicles worldwide.
