Palomar Display Products, Inc. awarded two contracts with a total value of $9.3M

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Palomar Display Products, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded two contracts totaling $9.3M to deliver military biocular display systems for the M1 Abrams tank and Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

The biocular, optically coupled display systems have been designed, tested and qualified by Palomar Display Products, Inc., and will be installed on vehicles delivered to the US Army and International customers. These production orders will be delivered through 2018 and 2019.