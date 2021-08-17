PALS Launches First-of-Its-Kind App to Support Parents Conceiving After Child Loss

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pregnancy After Loss Support (PALS), a non-profit organization and community support resource for pregnancy after loss, today announced the launch of its first mobile app, the Pregnancy After Loss App, which will provide support to women and their partners experiencing the grief of miscarriage during a subsequent pregnancy.

Pregnancy after loss is a unique blend of grief and joy. A 2015 study found that more than 1 million women experience pregnancy loss each year , and among these women, 50 to 80 percent conceive within the subsequent 12 to 18 months. In recognition of the anxiety and grief that often accompany pregnancy loss, the Pregnancy After Loss App provides week-to-week, tailored support to each expectant mother on her individual pregnancy journey.

The Pregnancy After Loss App, developed by Allobee , is the first of its kind. It was a grassroots effort led by mothers within the PALS community in response to many of their 60,000 members requesting a support app. Together, they raised over $60,000 to fund its development and launch.

"I am so inspired by this community of mothers, and it is wonderful to see their hard work come to fruition," said Lindsey Henke, Founder and Executive Director, PALS. "A majority of women will conceive within two years of pregnancy loss, and we want them to know they are not alone as they navigate the complex challenges of this new pregnancy. We hope the app provides expectant mothers with a sense of community and the courage to find joy during this exciting, though challenging, time."

Features of the Pregnancy After Loss App include customized pregnancy progress updates, resources for coping with and persevering through difficult times, and exclusive support from the PALS community on prenatal topics unique to pregnancy after miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant death.

Download the PALS App on Google Play or the App Store .

About PALS

Pregnancy After Loss Support (PALS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and community support resource for women experiencing the confusing and conflicting emotions that often accompany pregnancy after loss. PALS seeks to help expectant mothers celebrate their current pregnancy by choosing hope over fear, while still honoring the memory of the child they lost.

PALS services include an online magazine, online peer-moderated support groups, local meet-ups, outreach and education through speaking and tabling at professional conferences, resource listings for families and healthcare providers, and a monthly newsletter.

To learn more, visit https://pregnancyafterlosssupport.org/ .

