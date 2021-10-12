Pals Socks and Paul Frank Collaborate on New Mismatched Sock Collection

Pals Socks are designed for children and adults to inspire inclusivity and adventure through the message, 'we don't have to match to be friends.' The Paul Frank+Pals collection features four different pairings: signature monkey Julius and wingman Bob ; Julius and BFF Clancy the Giraffe, Julius and pal Sam the Grub, and Julius and advisor Skurvy. The friendly, cult-like characters can now be introduced to the newest generation by their Millennial parents who grew up wearing apparel from Paul Frank.

"What allows our brands to pair so well is that Paul Frank's characters are made up of different quirks and colors," said Pals Socks Founder Hannah Lavon. "And despite these differences, they are friends anyway. We hope parents will share in the nostalgia of Julius, Clancy and friends with their kids, while teaching important lessons along the way."

The Paul Frank+Pals Collection will be available on PalsSocks.com beginning October 12 for a limited time. Youth sizes start at $10 and adult sizes are $15.

About Pals Socks

Pals Socks are purposely mismatched socks for children and adults designed to inspire inclusivity, adventure and empathy. Founded by Hannah Lavon, Pals is a woman-, LGBT-owned business. Perfect mismatches come paired as two unique, colorful characters that are friends despite their differences. Pals can be used to easily teach important lessons, collect and share favorite pairs, fundraise for good causes, and most of all to enjoy. To learn more, visit www.palssocks.com.

About Paul Frank

Paul Frank is a globally recognized, iconic fashion and lifestyle brand, which features artistic, entertaining designs for the young and young at heart. Born in 1995, Paul Frank is known for its nostalgic bright colours, quirky humour and the iconic Julius the Monkey, creating smiles and bringing whole-hearted sincerity to its global fan base for over 25 years across North and South America, Asia, Europe and Australia. To see what's new at Paul Frank, visit www.paulfrank.com.

