PAM Health Announces Leadership Promotions

ENOLA, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PAM Health is proud to announce the recent promotions of several key leaders in the organization, which took effect September 1, 2024. These promotions better position PAM Health to continue to maintain its reputation as a successful industry leader with a passion for high-quality, expert patient care.

Brittany Misitano is promoted to President of PAM Health. Brittany will continue to oversee the operations of a division of hospitals, as well as workers' compensation and payor relations, as well as a number of legislative activities.

Kristen Smith has been promoted from Senior EVP and Chief Transformation Officer to Senior EVP and Chief Operating Officer. Kristen will now oversee hospital operations and business development in addition to her current duties which include clinical, quality, case management, therapy and ambulatory services, patient and employee services, coding and HIM, CDI, behavioral health, project management, and IT.

PAM Health continues its active involvement in legislative and regulatory changes. Lisa MacLean has been promoted to Senior EVP and Advisor to the CEO and Chief Government Relations Officer. In this role, Lisa will be solely dedicated to protecting both access to care and access to the correct level of care for the patients and communities we serve. Pam Kneuper has been promoted to EVP of Business Development and will report to Kristen Smith.

PAM Health's hospital regions have also been realigned into two regions, thus creating two new positions. Portlyn Brogger has been promoted to President of Hospital Operations, Eastern Region and Mark Senko has been promoted to President of Hospital Operations, Western Region.

In addition to the above changes, Karick Stober has been promoted to Senior EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Rob Tribeck has been promoted to Senior EVP and Chief Legal Officer, Nick Fazzolari has been promoted to SVP and Chief Business Officer, and Robert Lagermasini has been promoted to EVP, Chief Accounting Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Hospital Groups.

"This is an exciting time for PAM Health. It is the focus, commitment, and teamwork from each of our valued employees, coupled with quality patient care, that has made PAM Health what it is today," says Anthony Misitano. "With these new promotions and alignments PAM Health is in an even better position to continue to refine and perfect each department and maintain our best in class reputation."

About PAM Health

PAM Health, headquartered in Enola, Pennsylvania, offers specialized healthcare services across a network of over 100 long-term acute care hospitals and physical medicine and rehabilitation hospitals, along with wound clinics, outpatient physical therapy sites, and behavioral health hospitals spanning 21 states. Committed to delivering high-quality patient care and exceptional customer service, PAM Health relies on the expertise and commitment of its highly trained personnel to become the premier and most reliable healthcare provider in every community it serves. Its core mission revolves around serving individuals with compassion and expertise, while fostering recovery through education and research initiatives.

Learn more at PAMHealth.com.

SOURCE PAM Health