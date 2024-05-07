PAM Health Announces Plans to Build Four New Rehabilitation Hospitals in Four States

ENOLA, Pa., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National healthcare leader PAM Health announced its plans to build four freestanding, 42-bed physical medicine and rehabilitation hospitals in four different states, thus expanding the availability of high-quality rehabilitative care to more communities across the country.

"As a healthcare provider, PAM Health is always seeking opportunities to improve the health and well-being of the community," explains Anthony Misitano, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of PAM Health. "We look forward to offering residents of these areas a fresh, top-tier option for rehabilitation services."

The new hospitals will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes and other neurological disorders, amputations, and orthopedic and post-surgical conditions. PAM Health hospitals are also known nationally for their workers' compensations programs, assisting injured employees regain their optimal potential.

Once completed, each hospital will employ approximately 200 people, thus providing an economic boost to the regions as well.

Among these new hospitals, PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Loveland will mark the organization's fourth hospital in Colorado. Other Colorado-based hospitals include PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Westminster, PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greeley, and PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Denver.

In addition, PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bloomington will join PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greater Indiana as the second location in Indiana. PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Green Bay will join PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wausau as the second Wisconsin location.

Finally, PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Casper will be PAM Health's inaugural hospital in Wyoming.

PAM Health, headquartered in Enola, Pennsylvania, offers specialized healthcare services across a network of over 100 long-term acute care hospitals and physical medicine and rehabilitation hospitals, along with wound clinics, outpatient physical therapy sites, and behavioral health hospitals spanning 17 states. Committed to delivering top-tier patient care and exceptional customer service, PAM Health relies on the expertise and commitment of its highly trained personnel to become the premier and most reliable healthcare provider in all the communities it serves. Its core mission revolves around serving individuals with compassion and expertise while fostering recovery through education and research initiatives.

