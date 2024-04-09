PAM Health partners with Luna to expand access to in-home, outpatient physical therapy across 22 states

NASHVILLE, Tenn, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PAM Health , a leader in post-acute care delivery with hospitals, outpatient sites, and clinics across 22 states, has teamed up with Luna , the leading provider of in-home outpatient physical therapy (PT), to expand access to patient services and to deliver a high-quality rehab experience to patients. Unlike remote or virtual care, Luna's licensed physical therapists provide 1:1 hands-on care in the convenience of the patient's home. The service, called PAM Health Therapy at Home powered by Luna, will be available starting May 1.

The new collaboration underscores both PAM Health's and Luna's shared commitment to expanding care accessibility, thereby broadening the continuum of care delivery from inpatient settings to homes. This alliance signifies our proactive approach to evolving patient needs and transforming care delivery methods accordingly.

"We were eager to pursue a partnership with Luna. Their pioneering physical therapy approach, which emphasizes improved access to care and patient experiences, aligns with our values. This collaboration places patient-centric, personalized care at the forefront, where impactful advances in recovery are achievable, and patients can achieve their health goals with unparalleled support," said Andro Herrera-Mendoza, PAM Health Senior Vice President, Chief Growth Officer.

Patients referred to in-home physical therapy will speak with a concierge team member who will match them with a licensed, highly skilled physical therapist based on specialty, geography, and schedule. Patients can choose their preferred 45-minute in-home appointment time. To ensure consistency, patients and therapists remain matched for the entire treatment plan.

"As the industry increasingly prioritizes value-driven care, more healthcare systems are recognizing the substantial savings and enhanced quality that partnering with Luna brings. Luna's groundbreaking delivery model empowers health systems operating at full capacity to broaden their scope and improve outcomes. With patients seeking greater flexibility in outpatient services, this collaboration will enable us to deliver care precisely where and when PAM Health patients need it most," said Luna Vice President, Partnerships, Matt Cadile.

Luna has served over 60,000 patients in 55 metropolitan markets across 28 states, underpinning its commitment to revolutionizing healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes. Together with existing health system partnerships, including Providence, Emory Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare, and UCI Health, over 190 million Americans now have access to Luna's in-home outpatient physical therapy service.

Forbes recognized Luna as a leading employer, naming it among America's Best Employers in 202 and tenth overall in healthcare.

