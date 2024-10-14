PAM Health to Build 42-Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Boca Raton, Florida

ENOLA, Pa. , Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National healthcare leader PAM Health announced plans today to build a freestanding, 42-bed physical medicine and rehabilitation hospital in Boca Raton, Florida. The hospital will be the organization's ninth hospital in the state.

"We are looking forward to offering top-tier, comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation care to local residents," says Anthony Misitano, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of PAM Health. "As the second-largest city in the Palm Beaches region, Boca Raton is the ideal site for this valuable level of healthcare."

The new hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes and other neurological disorders, amputations, and orthopedic and post-surgical conditions. PAM Health hospitals are also known nationally for their workers' compensations programs, assisting injured employees regain their optimal potential.

PAM Health, PAM Health, based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides post-acute healthcare services through more than 100 long-term acute care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, behavioral health hospitals, as well as wound care clinics and outpatient physical therapy locations, in 23 states. PAM Health is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyal, dedicated, and highly trained staff, to be the most trusted and impactful source for healthcare services in every community it serves.

