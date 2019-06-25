Pam Mackenzie joins C2 - Competitive Computing as Vice President of Strategic Planning and Implementation

COLCHESTER, Vt., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Competitive Computing, also known as C2 (www.competitive.com), a leading digital solutions company headquartered in Vermont, announced that Pam Mackenzie has joined as Vice President of Strategic Planning and Implementation.

Mackenzie will lead corporate initiatives and implementation strategies that support C2's continued growth. Most recently she served as SVP, Employee & Partner Engagement at Inntopia, a leading travel destination software company. She also served as Director of Strategic Planning & Implementation for the State of Vermont Agency of Commerce & Community Development (ACCD), and interim CEO for the Greater Burlington YMCA.

"Pam brings a strong track record and experience developing and implementing strategic direction for public and private sector organizations," said Martin Thieret, C2 co-founder and CEO. "Pam's leadership qualities and people skills will serve us well in the months and years to come. We are thrilled to welcome her to the C2 team."

"I'm fortunate to know a number of people who have worked with C2 over the years," said Mackenzie. "I was drawn to C2's trust-focused culture, fascinating work, and exceptional integrity. The work ahead fits perfectly with my goals from a purpose and mission standpoint. I'm thrilled to hit the ground running with this outstanding team."

About Competitive Computing, Inc. (C2)

C2 is an IT consulting company specializing in Digital Commerce, Cloud Infrastructure, and Managed Services. With a focus on building strategic value, C2's industry-leading solutions are customized to help clients compete in an increasingly fast-paced and highly connected world. For more than 25 years, C2 has worked with brand-name businesses to deliver award-winning solutions, while partnering with world-class vendors such as Microsoft, Dell EMC, VMware, and Sitecore. C2's growing, local team is nationally recognized, with extensive experience in multi-channel B2B eCommerce, PIM/MDM, Cloud/Data Center solutions, IT planning, networking solutions and 24/7 managed services.

SOURCE Competitive Computing

