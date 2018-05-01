PAM Rehabilitation Hospital and LTACH of Corpus Christi Open

"Post Acute Medical is excited to bring comprehensive care for rehabilitation patients with complex conditions to the Bayfront and surrounding areas," says Anthony Misitano, PAM's president and CEO. "Throughout all the communities we serve, we put the patient first and provide comprehensive, individualized treatment that fosters meaningful improvement and recovery for people with injuries, illnesses, and disabilities."

The 40-bed medical rehabilitation hospital features a physician-led team of rehabilitation experts focused on a common goal of increasing patient strength and endurance and improving the quality of life for patients who have experienced stroke, brain injury, neurological disease and deficits, amputations, pulmonary disease, orthopedic conditions, spinal cord injury and medically complex conditions. Our medical staff is comprised of highly trained medical specialists who manage any medical issue and provide the most comprehensive medical care for each patient.

The 19-bed PAM Specialty Hospital of Corpus Christi Bayfront is recommended for patients who require complex medical management and therapeutic care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with daily assessment by a physician. The core programs include pulmonary (ventilator weaning and trach care), medically complex, wound care, and rehabilitation. The specialty hospital has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Respiratory Failure Certification, a symbol of quality which reflects its commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.

"Our typical patient is admitted from an acute care hospital and is medically and physically compromised with multisystem complications that require hospitalization lasting 25 days or more," explains Jason Carter, PAM's chief operating officer of Rehab and LTAC. "With the help of our multidisciplinary treatment team, they have a strong potential for recovery and often transition home or to the next level of care, such as our new rehabilitation hospital."

For more information on the services provided or to schedule a tour at either hospital, please call 361.500.0700 for the rehabilitation hospital and 361.986.1638 for the specialty hospital.

About Post Acute Medical, LLC:

Post Acute Medical, LLC, (PAM) based in Enola, Pa., provides post-acute healthcare services through 29 long-term acute care hospitals and medical rehabilitation hospitals, as well as over 15 outpatient physical therapy locations, in nine states. PAM is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community it serves. Our mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at www.postacutemedical.com.

