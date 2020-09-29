Pam Shipley joins Sharecare as chief operating officer

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that veteran healthcare executive Pam Shipley has joined the company as executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO). Bringing more than 30 years of experience in healthcare to this new role, Shipley will oversee Sharecare's ongoing operational growth and end-to-end delivery of its comprehensive virtual health platform, services, and solutions.

"Despite the myriad of challenges 2020 has dealt us all, it has yielded a bellwether moment for healthcare, digital health, and Sharecare, and Pam is an operational leader who will help us deliver on our vision and scale for the future," said Jeff Arnold, founder, chairman, and CEO of Sharecare. "In addition to her proven ability to efficiently operationalize growth, Pam's commitment to improve the lives of others by enabling people – especially the underserved – both gain better access to care and increase their utilization of those critical resources is very complementary to our current executive team."

Focused on rapidly growing activation and engagement among Sharecare's client partners, members, and employees, Shipley will accelerate efforts already underway to unify and integrate the company's critical well-being and virtual care solutions across the enterprise. Reporting to Arnold, she joins Sharecare from Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 company and leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. There, Shipley served as senior vice president, markets, with oversight and responsibility for multiple markets in the South, East, and Midwest regions with P&L accountability for $17 billion in revenue.

Spanning her 12 years with Centene, Shipley was responsible for strategy and business development for Envolve. She also led the Provider division, resulting in an instrumental organizational shift to value-based purchasing and innovation. Additionally, she led the Business Implementation Group and IT Configuration Unit, served as plan president in two markets, and was the company's first executive sponsor for digital transformation. Prior to Centene, Shipley held a number of positions at other leading healthcare organizations, including UnitedHealthcare, where she successfully launched a platform for the Project Management Office that would sustain the growth of Medicaid managed care at the organization.

"For the last several years, I have closely followed Sharecare's trajectory and been inspired by the company's vision, as well as the talented team of passionate people assembled to execute on it," said Shipley. "The opportunity to be part of this company at this moment in time is both exciting and humbling, and I am eager to work alongside my new Sharecare colleagues to empower people to take control of their personal health, inspire a movement to community-driven care, and leverage technology to bring much needed scalable innovation to healthcare."



In 2018, Shipley was chosen by the McKinsey Group to be included in their "Remarkable Women" program, for which a dozen women are selected each year across the world. A passionate advocate for healthcare equity, she served as the executive sponsor for Centene's women's Employee Inclusion Group, I.N.S.P.I.R.E., is a member of Women Business Leaders, and sits on the Advisory Board of Nuvo Cares. A mother of nine, Shipley resides in Atlanta with her husband and children.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

