PAM Software Basics, a New Way to Develop a Technical Skill Online, and On-Demand

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ocean Science Analytics (OSA), a scientific research and training company, announced the launch of their first online technical training program PAM Software Basics. Passive acoustic monitoring (PAM) is a commonly used tool in the marine mammal research community and has increased in utilization during oil and gas and renewable energy mitigation. This training is invaluable for individuals interested in developing a PAM software skillset. PAM Software Basics is a module-based course that provides hands-on training in the use of two industry leading open-access programs, Ishmael and PAMGuard.

PAM Software Basics

On the launch of the training program, OSA's Founder and CEO, Elizabeth Ferguson noted "Software skillset development is a critical, yet difficult to acquire element for the effective passive acoustic monitoring of marine mammals. PAM Software Basics is the only online training that provides enculturation into this specialized field." Participants access content through the OSA website and are provided support and feedback on their activities for a specified amount of time.

The training program has a limited number of spots available in monthly training groups, beginning in January 2020. The course includes:

30 hours of content organized into eight modules

Instructional videos that guide you through goal-oriented tasks

Activities for each section to enable practice in software features

Introductory information related to the topic of underwater acoustics and passive acoustic monitoring, further practice with a dataset and a certificate upon completion

An optional upgrade to incorporate your specific project objectives

About Ocean Science Analytics: OSA is a scientific and education company headquartered in San Diego, CA. Our expertise in technology-based analytical methods and a wide range of software tools is rooted in an oceanic and coastal ecosystem framework. OSA employs its expertise to both conduct physical and biological research, and provide technology centered training to a broad audience. Learn more by visiting www.oceanscienceanalytics.com.

