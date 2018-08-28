Pam Victor Appointed Director of West Coast Operations at AP Intego to Deepen its Payroll Experience and Partner Network

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AP Intego Insurance Group, a national technology-enabled small business insurance agency today announced the addition of Pamela "Pam" Victor as Director of West Coast Operations. In addition, the company announced its plan to open a west coast sales, service and business development office in the San Francisco Bay Area. Pam Victor will lead the new office. Both moves will build on AP Intego's partner momentum, as well as demonstrated ability to delight its customers with a fast and simple sales and service experience.

Pam Victor adds 25 years of insurance brokerage operations, management and new business development experience to AP Intego, most recently serving as Vice President at E-COMP in Pleasanton, Calif. "Pam is one of the nation's leading authorities on partnering with payroll companies and software providers to offer pay-as-you-go worker's compensation insurance," said Steve Hauck, Managing Director of AP Intego. "Pam's knowledge, talent and experience in executing the business of small commercial insurance enhances our ability to create more tailored programs for our partners, and therefore to offer more value for small business customers."

AP Intego blends technology, insurance expertise and a partner-driven strategy to provide excellent insurance coverage and customer service to thousands of small businesses in all 50 states. The company currently serves more than 41,000 customers and nearly 300 partner relationships.

"I've seen how AP Intego's model of partnering and integrating with payroll and technology companies has proven to create a superior sales and service experience for customers across the country, and I'm thrilled to be joining the company at such an exciting time in its growth," said Pam Victor. "We have a number of existing partnerships with large, successful, Bay Area technology companies, and by standing up our sales and services operations here in the region we'll be able to service our joint small business customers to an even greater level of satisfaction."

A native of the Bay Area, Pam has held a number of sales, operations and senior management roles at both insurance and financial services companies. Prior to her 12-year career at E-COMP, Pam was Corporate Officer at Lincoln Funding Group, Senior Account Executive at Granite Insurance Brokers and Assistant Vice President at Silicon Valley Bank.

AP Intego Insurance Group specializes in providing its partner network a technology-enabled insurance agency offering, combined with flexible and streamlined billing. AP Intego provides its network of nearly 300 partners with a turnkey property and casualty insurance offering to more than 41,000 small business customers. AP Intego is a full service, nationally licensed insurance agency providing all lines of property and casualty insurance to small businesses in all 50 states.

