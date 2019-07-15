Pamela Bosco Founder of Pet King Brands Receives Pet Age Magazine's 2019 ICON Award

WESTMONT, Ill., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela K. Bosco, President and Founder of Pet King Brands, was honored with Pet Age Magazine's 2019 ICON award. Bosco was recognized for leading one of the top pet care products manufacturers with integrity and her commitment to driving sustained growth in the pet care industry. Pet King Brands is the maker of veterinarian-recommended ZYMOX® Dermatology and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care product lines.

Pamela K Bosco, President Pet King Brands, Inc

The 2019 ICON award is the second distinction bestowed on Bosco, as Pet King Brands celebrates twenty years of providing products that have made life-changing differences in the health and comfort of dogs, cats and other small and large animals around the world. Bosco was the recipient of the 2019 Women of Influence in the Pet Industry award earlier this year.

Founded in 1998 by Bosco, Pet King Brands utilizes its patented LP3 Enzyme System in all its solutions from ear products to skin topicals to shampoo and conditioning rinse, and brushless oral care products. All of Pet King Brands' products are manufactured at an FDA-approved Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility in the United States.

"Being recognized for this award is an amazing feeling because everything I do is for the animals. When I launched Pet King Brands 20 years ago, I knew pets could benefit from ZYMOX," said Bosco. "What I didn't know is how deeply impacting the products would be and how ZYMOX would become a category leader in the pet industry."

More than twenty years ago, people were becoming aware of drug-resistant health conditions in humans and animals. Bosco recognized the threat to animals' health and worked on solutions that didn't rely on antibiotics nor would contribute to antibiotic resistance. Honoring the hypocritic oath to first, do no harm, Bosco led the industry in the development of healthier, more effective alternatives for pet care products.

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands is led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX® to the veterinary world in 1998. Based on years of research, she knew she had a product that was going to change the way people managed pet ear infections. Pet King Brands' patented LP3 Enzyme System is used in the most complete and complex enzymatic dermatology and oral care products available on the market for both small and large animals. Its ZYMOX Dermatology products remain a stark contrast to other products on the market, offering effective solutions that are easy to use, free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics, and made in the United States. In addition to its skin topicals, Pet King Brands' product family includes ear care products, brushless oral care products, shampoos and conditioning rinses.

The ZYMOX and Oratene® lines represent true advances in the field of veterinary healthcare. Bosco owes her discovery to her brother, Michael Pellico, the bioscientist credited with adapting an enzyme technology used in a Dry Mouth product line used by dentists and making it safe for use in animals. Pet King Brands' unwavering commitment to the well-being of animals is the reason they take such great pride in delivering high-quality products that are safe as well as effective. ZYMOX and Oratene are available through veterinarians and select retailers. To learn more visit www.zymox.com

