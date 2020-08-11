Pamela Canter Promoted to Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Jupiter Medical Center

"Pam has demonstrated incredible leadership skills, guiding her team through one of the most arduous health pandemics the world has experienced, an especially challenging time for our nurses and frontline health workers," said Dr. Amit Rastogi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jupiter Medical Center. "She has served as an exceptional leader to her nursing team and integral member of the executive leadership team at Jupiter Medical Center, leading several initiatives that have earned the hospital top recognition in quality, safety and patient satisfaction. We value her unwavering dedication to Jupiter Medical Center and congratulate her on a well-deserved promotion."

Canter has also been instrumental in helping Jupiter Medical Center obtain its Joint Commission accreditations in chest pain, primary stroke, hip, knee and shoulder replacement, spine surgery, urgent care and occupational health, and also led efforts to achieve Breast Center, Commission on Cancer and American Academy of Sleep Medicine accreditations. Additionally, she has assisted in efforts to implement innovative strategies to improve communications and the patient experience, including the Language of Caring, which ensures patients are spoken to with respect, compassion and empathy, and Orchid Rounding, a digital tool that helps medical teams respond to patient requests and concerns more quickly.

Prior to joining Jupiter Medical Center, Canter was vice president of quality at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami, Florida, where she was instrumental in helping the hospital achieve Level 1 Trauma Center verification from the American College of Surgeons.

Canter received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. She spent a decade working as a registered nurse in intensive care units and outpatient settings as well as case management before moving into management roles. She holds a green belt in Lean Six Sigma and was appointed to serve on the Ohio Department of Health's Hospital Advisory Council.

