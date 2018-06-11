Pamela Guoth, M.D. Has Recently Been Recognized as a Strathmore's Who's Who Professional of the Year

Pamela Guoth, M.D. specializes in Emergency Medicine. Dr. Guoth received her M.D. at Semmelweis University in Budapest, Hungary. She completed her residency at Carraway Methodist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Dr. Guoth is the Co-Author of Genital/Chlamydia Trachomatis Infection, Guoth PR, Stevens JW, Alabama Medical Journal, 1988. She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. Guoth is on the Emergency Ultrasound Committee of the American College of Emergency Physicians. She is a member of the Infection Prevention Committee at Christus Highland Hospital, and a member of the Education Committee of American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. Guoth's other affiliations include the American College of Emergency Physicians and the American Academy of Urgent Care Medicine.

