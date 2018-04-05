MINNEAPOLIS, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela J. Berry is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Office Management in recognition of her role as Office Manager of Michael P. Mullen, CPA, LLC.

Michael P. Mullen, CPA, LLC is an accounting firm that specializes in various facets of the business industry. With a team of professionals accruing over ninety years of experience in the field, offering a wide array of services to their clients, the firm specializes in community associations and nonprofit organizations. Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the firm specializes in audits, reviews, and compilations, accounting services, tax planning and preparation, payroll services, time share services and more. Having provided bookkeeping services for over twenty two years, the accounting firm customizes their services to fit their client's individual needs. In their current capacity, the firm hopes to "implement systems to more efficiently operate your business, as well as computerize your bookkeeping records." Dedicated to offering their clients the excellent service that they deserve, the company suggests several strategies to handle their clients accounting affairs.

Amassing over six years of experience in the National Guard, in her current role, Berry serves as the Office Manager for Michael P. Mullen, CPA. Throughout her career, Berry has gained extensive expertise within the areas of organizational skills, programming skills, and is an active overseer and delegator of the administrative staff.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Berry attained her Business Management Certification from Normandale Community College.

To further her professional development, Berry is an affiliate of several organizations including the National Association of Professional Women, National Association of Notary Publics and the ASPCA. Charitable to various organizations, Berry is an active volunteer with Wounded Warriors and the American Legion.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Berry obtained her 1st degree black belt in American Karate in 2000. Honorably discharged from the USAF in 2008, Berry was an Inductee for the 2015-2016 VIP Women of the Year Circle though the National Association of Professional Women.

When she is not working, Berry enjoys spending quality time with her family and photography.

As owner of Simply Justified Photography, Berry enjoys capturing the beauty of nature. Having been inspired at a young age, Berry travels frequently to add to her collection of photographs where she captures inspiring scenes that can be implemented into the home or office.

Berry dedicates this recognition to her parents, James T. Berry and Paula J. Berry.

For more information, please feel free to visit, www.cpamullen.com and www.simplyjustifiedphotography.com.

