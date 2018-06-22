MINNEAPOLIS, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela J. Berry is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Office Management in recognition of her role as Office Manager of Michael P. Mullen, CPA, PLLC.

Located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Michael P. Mullen, CPA, PLLC is an accounting firm that specializes in various facets of the industry. With a team of professionals accruing over ninety years of experience in the field, offering a wide array of services to their clients, the firm specializes in community associations and nonprofit organizations. The firm is adept in handling matters in regards to audits, reviews, and compilations, accounting services, tax planning and preparation, payroll services, time share services and more. Having provided bookkeeping services for over twenty two years, the accounting firm customizes their services to fit their client's individual needs. They are able to, "implement systems to more efficiently operate your business, as well as computerize your bookkeeping records." Dedicated to offering their clients the excellent service that they deserve, the company suggests several strategies to handle their clients accounting affairs.

Having worked for the National Guard for six years, in her current role, Berry has gained expertise in the areas of organizational skills, programming skills, and is an active overseer and delegator of the administrative staff. Berry also maintains the organization and preparation of the financial records for the firm's nearly 1,500 clients, as well as handling disclosure forms and communicating with clients.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Berry attained her Business Management Certification from Normandale Community College and also graduated from Airmen Leadership School. In 2008, she was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force.

To further her professional development, Berry is an affiliate of several organizations including the National Association of Professional Women, the National Association of Notary Publics, and the ASPCA. Charitable to various organizations, Berry is an active donor to Wounded Warriors and the DAV.

When she is not working, Berry enjoys spending quality time with her family and photography. Additionally, she is currently working on a novel, detailing the wondrous surprises and happiness that is her adoption.

As owner of Simply Justified Photography, Berry enjoys capturing the beauty of nature. Having been inspired at a young age, Berry travels frequently to add to her collection of photographs where she captures inspiring scenes that can be implemented into the home or office. Her goals are to expand her photography skills and company and to offer her unique skill set and loyalty to her employer.

Berry dedicates this recognition to her parents, James T. Berry and Paula J. Berry.

For more information, please feel free to visit, www.cpamullen.com and www.simplyjustifiedphotography.com.

