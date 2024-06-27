Pamos Cannabis Cocktails & Spirits Continues National Expansion through Mainstream Alcohol Distributor and Retail Channels in the Southeastern United States Market

As one of the Leading Cannabis Beverage Brands and Board Member of the Cannabis Beverage Association, Pamos continues to Advocate for Regulation, to Support the Development of the New Alternative Beverage Category

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamos Cannabis Cocktails & Spirits recently launched its hemp-derived Delta-9 THC beverage brand with major retailers across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. This expansion into the southeastern states is very timely given the rapidly growing demand for nonalcoholic beverages in the United States and the strong consumer sentiment around access to regulated cannabis products.

Alternative beverages such as Pamos Spirits & Cocktails are quickly gaining popularity in traditional alcohol retailers. Alternative beverages such as Pamos Spirits & Cocktails are quickly gaining popularity in traditional alcohol retailers.

"Seeing the largest retailers and distributors across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina bringing Pamos to their customers is continued evidence that consumer demand for these products is being noticed by mainstream operators across the country." said David Mukpo, CEO and Co-Founder of Pamos. "These are exciting times for our industry, and we are in the unique position to build a category by partnering with established and trusted retailers and distributors who clearly see the opportunity and are ready to fold hemp beverages into their traditional alcohol portfolios."

In South Carolina, Pamos is now sold in more than 100+ traditional retail doors including the two largest retail liquor chains in the state. Across Georgia, Pamos is offered to retailers through a network of beer, wine and spirit distributors, and available in traditional alcohol retailers, as well as restaurants and hotels.

Florida is quickly becoming the second largest market for Pamos with products on-shelf in the state's largest retail chain. Additionally, several of the state's largest beer, wine and spirit distributors are adding Pamos to their expanding alternative beverage portfolios.

Mukpo added, "Pamos brings a unique product set with our award-winning non-alcoholic spirit, as well as our great tasting, ready-to-drink canned cocktails, positioning the brand to become a leader in the southeastern markets as consumers increasingly look to expand their beverage choices."

Hemp-derived Delta-9 THC versions of both Pamos Spirit and ready-to-drink Pamos Spritz canned cocktails are rolling out across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina retail locations, which will include category endcaps, dedicated cooler doors and standalone brand displays. This partnership will be supported by local market activations grounded in brand and consumer education in the 17 states Pamos currently operates in, including Texas in more than 200 Spec's Wine, Spirits & Foods locations.

Call for Regulations

Delta-9 THC, derived from the hemp variety of cannabis sativa, was legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill. This legislation has spurred innovation in hemp-derived products, as well as a calling from operators in the industry for responsible guidelines moving forward.

Diana Eberlein, Chair of the Cannabis Beverage Association (CBA), commended southeastern retailers for introducing Delta 9 THC beverages to customers in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, signaling a significant advance in the normalization and acceptance of cannabis-infused drinks. "Alongside Pamos, these forward-thinking retailers and distributors are showcasing how the larger THC beverage category can harmoniously integrate with traditional alcohol offerings in mainstream retail settings."

Eberlein further praised retailers in these states for their open-minded approach to the evolving beverage landscape. "As we work to pave the way for the hemp beverage category, it's crucial to seize opportunities arising from industry and regulatory developments. The recent federal committee vote on the Farm Bill amendment offers a chance to integrate the hemp beverage segment into the alcohol industry. With the existing infrastructure in the alcohol industry, we can effectively regulate hemp beverages. The CBA will continue collaborating with stakeholders to establish responsible regulations, ensuring our beverages meet strict standards and gain approval for sale."

About Pamos Cannabis Cocktails & Spirits

Launched in 2021, Pamos Cannabis Cocktails & Spirits caters to both new and experienced cannabis consumers offering a line of non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverage alternatives to traditional cocktails and spirits. The cannabis beverages category has been driven by the beverage form factor that is more recognizable and approachable to curious consumers, as well as being an alcohol alternative.

With the mission of introducing the world to cannabis beverages through cocktail culture, the Pamos portfolio includes a large format Cannabis Spirit (750ml) in two dosages, which can be used as the spirit base of your favorite cocktail recipe in place of alcohol or enjoyed over ice, as well as several Ready-to-Drink cocktails in "cocktail-inspired" flavors: Peach & Guava Bellini, Tropical Mai Tai, and Raspberry Long Island Iced Tea. To learn more, visit www.pamos.com.

About the Cannabis Beverage Association

The Cannabis Beverage Association (CBA) is the leading national, non-profit trade association established in 2019 to represent and support the rapidly growing cannabis beverage industry. Our mission is to unite cannabis beverage industry stakeholders and advance the collective interests of the industry through advocacy and education. The CBA membership includes companies across the beverage industry, including brands, distributors, labs, packaging companies, and ancillary businesses. The CBA works to uphold the following values in how we conduct business: Diversity and Equality, Inclusiveness, Reliability, Testing & Safety, Trust in Manufacturing, and Safe Access. For more information about the Cannabis Beverage Association and membership details, please visit cannabisbeverageassociation.org and follow us on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT: Charles Nicolas - 214-557-5454 [email protected]

SOURCE Pamos