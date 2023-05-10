Pampa Energía announces first quarter 2023 results

Pampa Energia S.A.

May 10, 2023, 17:09 ET

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023.

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, expressed in AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates, Transener and TGS, report in local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of March 31, 2023, except for previous periods already reported.

Main results from the quarter[1]

5% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$431 million[2] in the first quarter 2023 ('Q1 23'), explained by better natural gas and spot energy prices, higher electricity, reforming and styrene volume sold, and the incorporation of Arauco Wind Farm ('PEA') and Engineer Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), partially offset by lower gas production due to soft residential demand and bottlenecks in the main gas pipelines.

Operating performance led by thermal power dispatch and reforming:

Pampa's main operational KPIs

Q1 23

Q1 22

Variation

Power

Generation (GWh)

5,760

4,892

+18 %

Gross margin (US$/MWh)

20.8

28.9

-28 %





Oil and gas

Production (k boe/day)

57.6

57.5

+0 %

Gas over total production

91 %

91 %

-0 %

Average gas price (US$/MBTU)

4.0

3.5

+11 %

Average oil price (US$/bbl)

67.7

69.0

-2 %





Petrochemicals

Volume sold (k ton)

103

91

+13 %

Average price (US$/ton)

1,219

1,385

-12 %

8% year-on-year decrease, in the adjusted EBITDA[3], recording US$206 million in Q1 23, explained by reductions of 29% in holding and others and 11% in power generation, partially offset by increases of 16% in petrochemicals and 10% in oil and gas.

Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$141 million (+42% vs. the first quarter 2022 ('Q1 22') figure), mainly due to gains from holding financial securities and nominal depreciation over the passive net monetary position in AR$, partially offset by increased financial interests from the higher stock of AR$-debt.

Net debt continued decreasing, reaching US$903 million, with a net leverage ratio of 1.2x.

Consolidated balance sheet
(As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, in millions) 

Figures in million

As of 03.31.2023

As of 12.31.2022

AR$

US$ FX 209,01

AR$

US$ FX 177,16

ASSETS





Property, plant and equipment

478,125

2,288

383,464

2,165

Intangible assets

27,048

129

24,364

138

Right-of-use assets

1,652

8

1,521

9

Deferred tax asset

9,185

44

6,326

36

Investments in joint ventures and associates

195,096

933

159,833

902

Financial assets at amortized cost

21,038

101

18,000

102

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

5,742

27

4,867

27

Other assets

103

0

91

1

Trade and other receivables

5,823

28

3,415

19

Total non-current assets

743,812

3,559

601,881

3,397







Inventories

40,092

192

30,724

173

Financial assets at amortized cost

3,485

17

1,357

8

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

130,780

626

103,856

586

Derivative financial instruments

187

1

161

1

Trade and other receivables

100,683

482

83,328

470

Cash and cash equivalents

26,298

126

18,757

106

Total current assets

301,525

1,443

238,183

1,344







Total assets

1,045,337

5,001

840,064

4,742







EQUITY





Equity attributable to owners of the company

509,572

2,438

403,463

2,277







Non-controlling interest

1,397

7

1,157

7







Total equity

510,969

2,445

404,620

2,284







LIABILITIES





Provisions

30,907

148

26,062

147

Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities

35,719

171

31,728

179

Deferred tax liabilities

23,590

113

19,854

112

Defined benefit plans

6,650

32

4,908

28

Borrowings

281,374

1,346

237,437

1,340

Trade and other payables

5,813

28

3,757

21

Total non-current liabilities

384,053

1,837

323,746

1,827







Provisions

909

4

779

4

Income tax liabilities

506

2

927

5

Taxes payables

6,026

29

4,966

28

Defined benefit plans

984

5

1,021

6

Salaries and social security payable 

4,502

22

5,627

32

Derivative financial instruments

371

2

318

2

Borrowings

67,982

325

48,329

273

Trade and other payables

69,035

330

49,731

281

Total current liabilities

150,315

719

111,698

630







Total liabilities

534,368

2,557

435,444

2,458







Total liabilities and equity

1,045,337

5,001

840,064

4,742

Consolidated income statement
(For the quarters ended on March 31, 2023 and 2022, in millions)

First quarter

Figures in million

2023

2022


AR$

US$

AR$

US$

Sales revenue

83,915

431

44,011

412

Local market sales

67,409

345

33,709

316

Foreign market sales

16,506

86

10,302

96

Cost of sales

(50,538)

(265)

(26,244)

(247)







Gross profit

33,377

166

17,767

165







Selling expenses

(3,193)

(16)

(2,063)

(20)

Administrative expenses

(8,310)

(41)

(3,529)

(32)

Exploration expenses

(48)

-

(8)

-

Other operating income

4,859

16

1,300

11

Other operating expenses

(3,845)

(13)

(1,668)

(15)

Impairment of financial assets

(291)

-

(127)

(1)

Rec. of imp. (impairment) of int. assets & inventories

411

2

(9)

-

Results for part. in joint businesses & associates

3,200

15

2,682

25







Operating income

26,160

129

14,345

133







Financial income

193

0

246

3

Financial costs

(14,711)

(76)

(4,195)

(39)

Other financial results

14,643

84

(289)

(2)

Financial results, net

125

8

(4,238)

(38)







Profit before tax

26,285

137

10,107

95







Income tax

643

4

347

5







Net income for the period

26,928

141

10,454

100

Attributable to the owners of the Company

26,918

141

10,304

99

Attributable to the non-controlling interests

10

-

150

1







Net income per share to shareholders

19.51

0.10

7.46

0.07

Net income per ADR to shareholders

487.65

2.56

186.40

1.79







Average outstanding common shares1

1,380

1,382

Outstanding shares by the end of period1

1,380

1,382

Note: 1 It nets shares from the Employee stock-based compensation plan, which as of March 31, 2023 and 2022 amounted to 3.9 million common shares.

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q1 23 results on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa1Q2023VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

For further information about Pampa:

[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.

[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$94 million. Under IFRS affiliates are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

