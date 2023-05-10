Pampa Energía announces first quarter 2023 results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023.

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, expressed in AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates, Transener and TGS, report in local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of March 31, 2023, except for previous periods already reported.

Main results from the quarter[1]

5% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$431 million[2] in the first quarter 2023 ('Q1 23'), explained by better natural gas and spot energy prices, higher electricity, reforming and styrene volume sold, and the incorporation of Arauco Wind Farm ('PEA') and Engineer Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), partially offset by lower gas production due to soft residential demand and bottlenecks in the main gas pipelines.

Operating performance led by thermal power dispatch and reforming:

Pampa's main operational KPIs Q1 23 Q1 22 Variation Power Generation (GWh) 5,760 4,892 +18 %

Gross margin (US$/MWh) 20.8 28.9 -28 %









Oil and gas Production (k boe/day) 57.6 57.5 +0 %

Gas over total production 91 % 91 % -0 %

Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 4.0 3.5 +11 %

Average oil price (US$/bbl) 67.7 69.0 -2 %









Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 103 91 +13 %

Average price (US$/ton) 1,219 1,385 -12 %

8% year-on-year decrease, in the adjusted EBITDA[3], recording US$206 million in Q1 23, explained by reductions of 29% in holding and others and 11% in power generation, partially offset by increases of 16% in petrochemicals and 10% in oil and gas.

Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$141 million (+42% vs. the first quarter 2022 ('Q1 22') figure), mainly due to gains from holding financial securities and nominal depreciation over the passive net monetary position in AR$, partially offset by increased financial interests from the higher stock of AR$-debt.

Net debt continued decreasing, reaching US$903 million, with a net leverage ratio of 1.2x.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, in millions)

Figures in million

As of 03.31.2023

As of 12.31.2022

AR$ US$ FX 209,01

AR$ US$ FX 177,16 ASSETS











Property, plant and equipment

478,125 2,288

383,464 2,165 Intangible assets

27,048 129

24,364 138 Right-of-use assets

1,652 8

1,521 9 Deferred tax asset

9,185 44

6,326 36 Investments in joint ventures and associates

195,096 933

159,833 902 Financial assets at amortized cost

21,038 101

18,000 102 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

5,742 27

4,867 27 Other assets

103 0

91 1 Trade and other receivables

5,823 28

3,415 19 Total non-current assets

743,812 3,559

601,881 3,397













Inventories

40,092 192

30,724 173 Financial assets at amortized cost

3,485 17

1,357 8 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

130,780 626

103,856 586 Derivative financial instruments

187 1

161 1 Trade and other receivables

100,683 482

83,328 470 Cash and cash equivalents

26,298 126

18,757 106 Total current assets

301,525 1,443

238,183 1,344













Total assets

1,045,337 5,001

840,064 4,742













EQUITY











Equity attributable to owners of the company

509,572 2,438

403,463 2,277













Non-controlling interest

1,397 7

1,157 7













Total equity

510,969 2,445

404,620 2,284













LIABILITIES











Provisions

30,907 148

26,062 147 Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities

35,719 171

31,728 179 Deferred tax liabilities

23,590 113

19,854 112 Defined benefit plans

6,650 32

4,908 28 Borrowings

281,374 1,346

237,437 1,340 Trade and other payables

5,813 28

3,757 21 Total non-current liabilities

384,053 1,837

323,746 1,827













Provisions

909 4

779 4 Income tax liabilities

506 2

927 5 Taxes payables

6,026 29

4,966 28 Defined benefit plans

984 5

1,021 6 Salaries and social security payable

4,502 22

5,627 32 Derivative financial instruments

371 2

318 2 Borrowings

67,982 325

48,329 273 Trade and other payables

69,035 330

49,731 281 Total current liabilities

150,315 719

111,698 630













Total liabilities

534,368 2,557

435,444 2,458













Total liabilities and equity

1,045,337 5,001

840,064 4,742

Consolidated income statement

(For the quarters ended on March 31, 2023 and 2022, in millions)





First quarter Figures in million

2023

2022



AR$ US$

AR$ US$ Sales revenue

83,915 431

44,011 412 Local market sales

67,409 345

33,709 316 Foreign market sales

16,506 86

10,302 96 Cost of sales

(50,538) (265)

(26,244) (247)













Gross profit

33,377 166

17,767 165













Selling expenses

(3,193) (16)

(2,063) (20) Administrative expenses

(8,310) (41)

(3,529) (32) Exploration expenses

(48) -

(8) - Other operating income

4,859 16

1,300 11 Other operating expenses

(3,845) (13)

(1,668) (15) Impairment of financial assets

(291) -

(127) (1) Rec. of imp. (impairment) of int. assets & inventories

411 2

(9) - Results for part. in joint businesses & associates

3,200 15

2,682 25













Operating income

26,160 129

14,345 133













Financial income

193 0

246 3 Financial costs

(14,711) (76)

(4,195) (39) Other financial results

14,643 84

(289) (2) Financial results, net

125 8

(4,238) (38)













Profit before tax

26,285 137

10,107 95













Income tax

643 4

347 5













Net income for the period

26,928 141

10,454 100 Attributable to the owners of the Company

26,918 141

10,304 99 Attributable to the non-controlling interests

10 -

150 1













Net income per share to shareholders

19.51 0.10

7.46 0.07 Net income per ADR to shareholders

487.65 2.56

186.40 1.79













Average outstanding common shares1

1,380



1,382

Outstanding shares by the end of period1

1,380



1,382



Note: 1 It nets shares from the Employee stock-based compensation plan, which as of March 31, 2023 and 2022 amounted to 3.9 million common shares.

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q1 23 results on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa1Q2023VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

For further information about Pampa:

[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.

[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$94 million. Under IFRS affiliates are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

