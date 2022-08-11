Pampa Energía announces second quarter 2022 results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2022.

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, expressed in AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates, Transener and TGS, report in local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of June 30, 2022, except for previous periods already reported.

Main results from the quarter[1]

34% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$462 million[2] in the second quarter 2022 ('Q2 22'), explained by higher volumes and prices for gas, petrochemical products, legacy and Energía Plus energy, partially offset by the end of Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') at Loma De La Lata Thermal Power Plant ('CTLL')'s steam turbine ('ST') and Piquirenda Thermal Power Plant ('CTP').

Excellent operating performance, led by 38% year-on-year growth in gas production under Plan Gas.Ar, followed by increases in reforming products and thermal generation.

Pampa's main operational KPIs

Q2 22

Q2 21

Variation

Power

Generation (GWh)

4,477

3,808

+18 %

Gross margin (US$/MWh)

22.1

35.0

-37 %





Hydrocarbon

Production (k boe/day)

64.6

47.7

+35 %

Gas over total production

92 %

90 %

+2 %

Average gas price (US$/MBTU)

4.4

3.9

+14 %

Average oil price (US$/bbl)

72.6

57.7

+26 %





Petrochemicals

Volume sold (k ton)

91

76

+19 %

Average price (US$/ton)

1,739

1,285

+35 %





6% year-on-year rise in the adjusted EBITDA[3], recording US$253 million in Q2 22, explained by increases of 39% in oil and gas, 19% in petrochemicals and 22% in holding and others, offset by an 18% decrease in power generation.

Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$66 million, 39% lower than the second quarter 2021 ('Q2 21'), mainly due to losses from holding financial securities and Property, Plant and Equipment ('PPE') impairment in the oil and gas segment, offset by a lower income tax charge and the better operating margin.

Net debt grew to US$902 million, with a net leverage ratio of 1.3x.

Consolidated balance sheet
(As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, in millions) 

Figures in million

As of 6.30.2022

As of 12.31.2021

AR$

US$ FX 125.23

AR$

US$ FX 102.72

ASSETS





Property, plant and equipment

213,941

1,708

170,390

1,659

Intangible assets

5,732

46

3,956

39

Right-of-use assets

1,070

9

1,231

12

Deferred tax asset

26,073

208

8,675

84

Investments in joint ventures and associates

109,591

875

79,500

774

Financial assets at amortized cost

12,585

100

10,821

105

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

3,654

29

2,998

29

Other assets

69

1

61

1

Trade and other receivables

3,284

26

3,379

33

Total non-current assets

375,999

3,002

281,011

2,736







Inventories

21,590

172

15,888

155

Financial assets at amortized cost

1,276

10

537

5

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

56,428

451

47,026

458

Derivative financial instruments

172

1

16

0

Trade and other receivables

59,654

476

40,892

398

Cash and cash equivalents

13,172

105

11,283

110

Total current assets

152,292

1,216

115,642

1,126







Assets classified as held for sale

1,544

12

-

-







Total assets

529,835

4,231

396,653

3,861







EQUITY





Equity attributable to owners of the company

250,953

2,004

183,431

1,786







Non-controlling interest

968

8

609

6







Total equity

251,921

2,012

184,040

1,792







LIABILITIES





Investments in joint ventures

424

3

386

4

Provisions

17,758

142

14,444

141

Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities

26,405

211

19,287

188

Defined benefit plans

3,210

26

2,419

24

Borrowings

175,046

1,398

139,630

1,359

Other payables

1,894

15

1,340

13

Total non-current liabilities

224,737

1,795

177,506

1,728







Provisions

594

5

560

5

Income tax liabilities

10,256

82

2,098

20

Taxes payables

4,499

36

2,314

23

Defined benefit plans

403

3

515

5

Salaries and social security payable 

2,411

19

2,876

28

Derivative financial instruments

-

-

18

0

Borrowings

8,746

70

8,165

79

Trade and other payables

26,268

210

18,561

181

Total current liabilities

53,177

425

35,107

342







Total liabilities

277,914

2,219

212,613

2,070







Total liabilities and equity

529,835

4,231

396,653

3,861

Consolidated income statement
(For the six-month periods and quarters ended on June 30, 2022 and 2021, in millions)

First half

Second quarter

Figures in million

2022

2021

2022

2021


AR$

US$

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

Sales revenue

99,523

874

61,211

667

55,512

462

32,576

346

Cost of sales

(61,259)

(543)

(35,343)

(386)

(34,872)

(295)

(18,990)

(201)













Gross profit

38,264

331

25,868

281

20,640

167

13,586

145













Selling expenses

(3,358)

(30)

(1,083)

(12)

(1,438)

(11)

(541)

(5)

Administrative expenses

(7,326)

(63)

(4,043)

(44)

(3,797)

(31)

(2,027)

(21)

Exploration expenses

(15)

-

(44)

-

(7)

-

(37)

-

Other operating income

4,357

36

4,846

50

3,057

25

3,870

39

Other operating expenses

(2,632)

(23)

(3,831)

(42)

(964)

(8)

(781)

(9)

Impairment of financial assets

(519)

(4)

(196)

(2)

(392)

(3)

(93)

(1)

Impairment of PPE, int. assets & inventories

(4,384)

(35)

(172)

(2)

(4,375)

(35)

(172)

(2)

Results for part. in joint businesses & associates

6,861

57

3,101

34

4,179

32

875

8













Operating income

31,248

269

24,446

263

16,903

136

14,680

154













Financial income

450

5

337

3

204

2

172

1

Financial costs

(8,794)

(78)

(7,841)

(86)

(4,599)

(39)

(3,855)

(41)

Other financial results

(4,170)

(35)

2,931

29

(3,881)

(33)

4,992

53

Financial results, net

(12,514)

(108)

(4,573)

(54)

(8,276)

(70)

1,309

13













Profit before tax

18,734

161

19,873

209

8,627

66

15,989

167













Income tax

(29)

6

(6,106)

(64)

(376)

1

(5,391)

(56)













Net income for continuing operations

18,705

167

13,767

145

8,251

67

10,598

111













Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

-

-

(7,129)

(75)

-

-

(7,654)

(80)













Net income (loss) for the period

18,705

167

6,638

70

8,251

67

2,944

31

Attributable to the owners of the Company

18,469

165

9,773

103

8,165

66

6,621

70

Continuing operations

18,469

165

13,499

142

8,165

66

10,349

108

Discontinued operations

-

(0)

(3,726)

(39)

-

-

(3,728)

(38)

Attributable to the non-controlling interests

236

2

(3,135)

(33)

86

1

(3,677)

(39)













Net income (loss) per share to shareholders

13.37

0.12

6.84

0.07

5.91

0.05

4.68

0.05

From continuing operations

13.37

0.12

9.45

0.10

5.91

0.05

7.32

0.08

From discontinued operations

-

(0.0001)

(2.61)

(0.03)

-

-

(2.64)

(0.03)













Net income (loss) per ADR to shareholders

334.34

2.99

171.10

1.80

147.85

1.20

117.09

1.24

From continuing operations

334.34

2.99

236.33

2.49

147.85

1.20

183.02

1.92

From discontinued operations

-

(0.003)

(65.23)

(0.69)

-

-

(65.93)

(0.67)













Average outstanding common shares1

1,381

1,428

1,381

1,414

Outstanding shares by the end of period1

1,380

1,395

1,380

1,395

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q2 22 results on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa2Q22VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

For further information about Pampa:

[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.
[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates Greenwind, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$98 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.
[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

