Pampa Energía announces solid second quarter 2021 results coupled with record high gas production

Pampa Energia S.A.

Aug 11, 2021, 21:08 ET

BUENOS AIRES, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, and it's expressed in AR$ at the transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, Transener, TGS and Refinor, from our holding and others segment, report under local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of June 30, 2021, except for previous periods already reported.

Main results from the quarter1

68% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$346 million2 in the second quarter 2021 ('Q2 21'), explained by higher price and volume of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals sold, the new combined cycle gas turbine at Genelba Thermal Power Plant ('CTGEBA'), and the retroactive rise as of February 2021 on spot energy remuneration, partially offset by real devaluation affecting spot revenues.

Q2 21

Q2 20

Variation

Power

Generation (GWh)

3,808

3,461

+10%

Gross margin (US$/MWh)

35.0

36.6

-4%





Hydrocarbon

Production (k boe/day)

47.7

43.7

+9%

Gas over total production

90%

91%

-1%

Average gas price (US$/MBTU)

3.9

2.0

+99%

Average oil price (US$/bbl)

57.7

20.8

+177%





Petrochemicals

Volume sold (k ton)

76

52

+46%

Average price (US$/ton)

1,285

741

+73%





79% year-on-year increase in the adjusted EBITDA3, recording US$241 million during Q2 21, explained by rises of US$67 million in oil and gas, US$25 million in power generation, US$12 million in petrochemicals, and US$2 million in holding and others.

Pampa recorded a consolidated profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$70 million, US$66 million higher than the second quarter 2020 ('Q2 20'), mainly due to better operating margin, offset by higher losses from discontinued operations and income tax charge in Q2 21.

Net debt decreased to US$1,042 million as of June 30, 2021, showing a continuous reduction compared to the US$1,148 million recorded by the end of 2020.

Consolidated balance sheet
(As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, in millions)

Figures in million

As of 6.30.2021

As of 12.31.2020

AR$

US$ FX 95.72

AR$

US$ FX 84.15

ASSETS





Property, plant and equipment

153,639

1,605

135,445

1,610

Intangible assets

4,075

43

3,455

41

Right-of-use assets

1,595

17

867

10

Deferred tax assets

7,146

75

9,082

108

Investments in joint ventures and associates

61,544

643

46,229

549

Financial assets at amortized cost

9,598

100

8,428

100

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

3,811

40

942

11

Other assets

61

1

57

1

Trade and other receivables

3,249

34

3,631

43

Total non-current assets

244,718

2,557

208,136

2,473

Inventories

14,894

156

9,766

116

Financial assets at amortized cost

-

-

2,062

25

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

32,324

338

27,382

325

Derivative financial instruments

1

0

1

-

Trade and other receivables

45,275

473

28,678

341

Cash and cash equivalents

11,946

125

11,900

141

Total current assets

104,440

1,091

79,789

948

Assets classified as held for sale

-

-

123,603

1,469

Total assets

349,158

3,648

411,528

4,890







EQUITY





Equity attributable to owners of the company

149,939

1,566

120,247

1,428

Non-controlling interest

743

8

28,631

341

Total equity

150,682

1,574

148,878

1,769







LIABILITIES





Investments in joint ventures and associates

416

4

161

2

Provisions

13,428

140

9,326

111

Income tax liabilities

15,750

165

11,004

131

Taxes payables

138

1

128

2

Deferred tax liabilities

-

-

93

1

Defined benefit plans

1,944

20

1,460

17

Borrowings

130,932

1,368

115,428

1,372

Other payables

1,593

17

1,418

16

Total non-current liabilities

164,201

1,715

139,018

1,652

Provisions

363

4

1,379

16

Income tax liabilities

49

1

897

11

Taxes payables

4,295

45

3,030

36

Defined benefit plans

298

3

298

4

Salaries and social security payable 

1,372

14

1,935

23

Derivative financial instruments

27

0

40

-

Borrowings

13,094

137

20,377

242

Trade and other payables

14,777

154

9,778

116

Total current liabilities

34,275

358

37,734

448

Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale

-

-

85,898

1,021

Total liabilities

198,476

2,074

262,650

3,121







Total liabilities and equity

349,158

3,648

411,528

4,890

  

Consolidated income statement
(For the six-month periods and quarters ended on June 30, 2021 and 2020, in millions)

First half

Second quarter

Figures in million

2021

2020

2021

2020


AR$

US$

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

Sales revenue

61,211

667

32,154

496

32,576

346

14,118

206

Cost of sales

(35,343)

(386)

(20,309)

(318)

(18,990)

(201)

(9,148)

(136)













Gross profit

25,868

281

11,845

178

13,586

145

4,970

70













Selling expenses

(1,083)

(12)

(1,000)

(16)

(541)

(5)

(401)

(6)

Administrative expenses

(4,043)

(44)

(3,174)

(49)

(2,027)

(21)

(1,638)

(24)

Exploration expenses

(44)

-

(9)

-

(37)

-

(5)

-

Other operating income

4,846

50

1,261

20

3,870

39

552

9

Other operating expenses

(3,831)

(42)

(1,276)

(19)

(781)

(9)

(818)

(11)

Impairment of financial assets

(196)

(2)

12

-

(93)

(1)

81

1

Impairment of PPE, intangible assets and inventories

(172)

(2)

(4,316)

(67)

(172)

(2)

-

-

Results for part. in joint businesses and associates

3,101

34

3,158

46

875

8

1,089

14













Operating income

24,446

263

6,501

93

14,680

154

3,830

53













Financial income

337

3

295

4

172

1

153

1

Financial costs

(7,841)

(86)

(5,348)

(82)

(3,855)

(41)

(2,705)

(39)

Other financial results

2,931

29

1,760

28

4,992

53

2,169

32

Financial results, net

(4,573)

(54)

(3,293)

(50)

1,309

13

(383)

(6)













Profit before tax

19,873

209

3,208

43

15,989

167

3,447

47













Income tax

(6,106)

(64)

(1,399)

(14)

(5,391)

(56)

(1,838)

(22)













Net income for continuing operations

13,767

145

1,809

29

10,598

111

1,609

25













Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

(7,129)

(75)

(1,748)

(24)

(7,654)

(80)

(2,491)

(36)













Net income (loss) for the period

6,638

70

61

5

2,944

31

(882)

(11)

Attributable to the owners of the Company

9,773

103

995

18

6,621

70

220

4

Continuing operations

13,499

142

1,942

31

10,349

108

1,582

24

Discontinued operations

(3,726)

(39)

(947)

(13)

(3,728)

(38)

(1,362)

(20)

Attributable to the non-controlling interests

(3,135)

(33)

(934)

(13)

(3,677)

(39)

(1,102)

(15)













Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders

6.94

0.07

0.62

0.01

4.75

0.05

0.14

0.003

From continuing operations

9.58

0.10

1.21

0.02

7.43

0.08

1.01

0.02

From discontinued operations

(2.64)

(0.03)

(0.59)

(0.01)

(2.68)

(0.03)

(0.87)

(0.01)













Net income (loss) per ADR attributable to shareholders

173.40

1.83

15.54

0.28

118.84

1.26

3.50

0.07

From continuing operations

239.51

2.52

30.32

0.49

185.75

1.94

25.19

0.38

From discontinued operations

(66.11)

(0.69)

(14.79)

(0.20)

(66.91)

(0.68)

(21.69)

(0.32)













Average outstanding common shares

1,409.0

1,601.3

1,392.9

1,570.2

Outstanding common shares by the end of period

1,388.8

1,557.1

1,388.8

1,557.1

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q2 21 results on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO; Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa2Q21VideoCall. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

For further information about Pampa:

1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.
It does not include sales from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$110 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.
3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.  

