Pampa Energía announces solid second quarter 2021 results coupled with record high gas production

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, and it's expressed in AR$ at the transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, Transener, TGS and Refinor, from our holding and others segment, report under local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of June 30, 2021, except for previous periods already reported.

Main results from the quarter1

68% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$346 million2 in the second quarter 2021 ('Q2 21'), explained by higher price and volume of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals sold, the new combined cycle gas turbine at Genelba Thermal Power Plant ('CTGEBA'), and the retroactive rise as of February 2021 on spot energy remuneration, partially offset by real devaluation affecting spot revenues.



Q2 21 Q2 20 Variation Power Generation (GWh) 3,808 3,461 +10%

Gross margin (US$/MWh) 35.0 36.6 -4%









Hydrocarbon Production (k boe/day) 47.7 43.7 +9%

Gas over total production 90% 91% -1%

Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 3.9 2.0 +99%

Average oil price (US$/bbl) 57.7 20.8 +177%









Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 76 52 +46%

Average price (US$/ton) 1,285 741 +73%











79% year-on-year increase in the adjusted EBITDA3, recording US$241 million during Q2 21, explained by rises of US$67 million in oil and gas, US$25 million in power generation, US$12 million in petrochemicals, and US$2 million in holding and others.

Pampa recorded a consolidated profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$70 million, US$66 million higher than the second quarter 2020 ('Q2 20'), mainly due to better operating margin, offset by higher losses from discontinued operations and income tax charge in Q2 21.

Net debt decreased to US$1,042 million as of June 30, 2021, showing a continuous reduction compared to the US$1,148 million recorded by the end of 2020.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, in millions)

Figures in million

As of 6.30.2021

As of 12.31.2020

AR$ US$ FX 95.72

AR$ US$ FX 84.15 ASSETS











Property, plant and equipment

153,639 1,605

135,445 1,610 Intangible assets

4,075 43

3,455 41 Right-of-use assets

1,595 17

867 10 Deferred tax assets

7,146 75

9,082 108 Investments in joint ventures and associates

61,544 643

46,229 549 Financial assets at amortized cost

9,598 100

8,428 100 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

3,811 40

942 11 Other assets

61 1

57 1 Trade and other receivables

3,249 34

3,631 43 Total non-current assets

244,718 2,557

208,136 2,473 Inventories

14,894 156

9,766 116 Financial assets at amortized cost

- -

2,062 25 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

32,324 338

27,382 325 Derivative financial instruments

1 0

1 - Trade and other receivables

45,275 473

28,678 341 Cash and cash equivalents

11,946 125

11,900 141 Total current assets

104,440 1,091

79,789 948 Assets classified as held for sale

- -

123,603 1,469 Total assets

349,158 3,648

411,528 4,890













EQUITY











Equity attributable to owners of the company

149,939 1,566

120,247 1,428 Non-controlling interest

743 8

28,631 341 Total equity

150,682 1,574

148,878 1,769













LIABILITIES











Investments in joint ventures and associates

416 4

161 2 Provisions

13,428 140

9,326 111 Income tax liabilities

15,750 165

11,004 131 Taxes payables

138 1

128 2 Deferred tax liabilities

- -

93 1 Defined benefit plans

1,944 20

1,460 17 Borrowings

130,932 1,368

115,428 1,372 Other payables

1,593 17

1,418 16 Total non-current liabilities

164,201 1,715

139,018 1,652 Provisions

363 4

1,379 16 Income tax liabilities

49 1

897 11 Taxes payables

4,295 45

3,030 36 Defined benefit plans

298 3

298 4 Salaries and social security payable

1,372 14

1,935 23 Derivative financial instruments

27 0

40 - Borrowings

13,094 137

20,377 242 Trade and other payables

14,777 154

9,778 116 Total current liabilities

34,275 358

37,734 448 Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale

- -

85,898 1,021 Total liabilities

198,476 2,074

262,650 3,121













Total liabilities and equity

349,158 3,648

411,528 4,890

Consolidated income statement

(For the six-month periods and quarters ended on June 30, 2021 and 2020, in millions)





First half

Second quarter Figures in million

2021

2020

2021

2020



AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$ Sales revenue

61,211 667

32,154 496

32,576 346

14,118 206 Cost of sales

(35,343) (386)

(20,309) (318)

(18,990) (201)

(9,148) (136)

























Gross profit

25,868 281

11,845 178

13,586 145

4,970 70

























Selling expenses

(1,083) (12)

(1,000) (16)

(541) (5)

(401) (6) Administrative expenses

(4,043) (44)

(3,174) (49)

(2,027) (21)

(1,638) (24) Exploration expenses

(44) -

(9) -

(37) -

(5) - Other operating income

4,846 50

1,261 20

3,870 39

552 9 Other operating expenses

(3,831) (42)

(1,276) (19)

(781) (9)

(818) (11) Impairment of financial assets

(196) (2)

12 -

(93) (1)

81 1 Impairment of PPE, intangible assets and inventories

(172) (2)

(4,316) (67)

(172) (2)

- - Results for part. in joint businesses and associates

3,101 34

3,158 46

875 8

1,089 14

























Operating income

24,446 263

6,501 93

14,680 154

3,830 53

























Financial income

337 3

295 4

172 1

153 1 Financial costs

(7,841) (86)

(5,348) (82)

(3,855) (41)

(2,705) (39) Other financial results

2,931 29

1,760 28

4,992 53

2,169 32 Financial results, net

(4,573) (54)

(3,293) (50)

1,309 13

(383) (6)

























Profit before tax

19,873 209

3,208 43

15,989 167

3,447 47

























Income tax

(6,106) (64)

(1,399) (14)

(5,391) (56)

(1,838) (22)

























Net income for continuing operations

13,767 145

1,809 29

10,598 111

1,609 25

























Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

(7,129) (75)

(1,748) (24)

(7,654) (80)

(2,491) (36)

























Net income (loss) for the period

6,638 70

61 5

2,944 31

(882) (11) Attributable to the owners of the Company

9,773 103

995 18

6,621 70

220 4 Continuing operations

13,499 142

1,942 31

10,349 108

1,582 24 Discontinued operations

(3,726) (39)

(947) (13)

(3,728) (38)

(1,362) (20) Attributable to the non-controlling interests

(3,135) (33)

(934) (13)

(3,677) (39)

(1,102) (15)

























Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders

6.94 0.07

0.62 0.01

4.75 0.05

0.14 0.003 From continuing operations

9.58 0.10

1.21 0.02

7.43 0.08

1.01 0.02 From discontinued operations

(2.64) (0.03)

(0.59) (0.01)

(2.68) (0.03)

(0.87) (0.01)

























Net income (loss) per ADR attributable to shareholders

173.40 1.83

15.54 0.28

118.84 1.26

3.50 0.07 From continuing operations

239.51 2.52

30.32 0.49

185.75 1.94

25.19 0.38 From discontinued operations

(66.11) (0.69)

(14.79) (0.20)

(66.91) (0.68)

(21.69) (0.32)

























Average outstanding common shares

1,409.0



1,601.3



1,392.9



1,570.2

Outstanding common shares by the end of period

1,388.8



1,557.1



1,388.8



1,557.1



For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q2 21 results on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO; Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa2Q21VideoCall. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

For further information about Pampa:

1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.

2 It does not include sales from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$110 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

