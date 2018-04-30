Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Pampa Energia S.A.

18:31 ET

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP) ('Pampa' or the 'Company'), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with participation in the electricity and gas value chain, announces today it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (the '2017 Annual Report') before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The 2017 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's IR website at http://www.pampaenergia.com/ir. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2017 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from Pampa's Investor Relations office, at investor@pampaenergia.com.

For further information, contact:

Marcos Marcelo Mindlin – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Mariano Batistella – Planning, Strategy and Affiliates Executive Director
Lida Wang – Investor Relations Officer

The Pampa Energía Building
1 Maipú
(C1084ABA)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4344 6000
http://www.pampaenergia.com/ir
investor@pampaenergia.com

