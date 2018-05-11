Pampa Energía S.A. announces results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2018

In order to objectively report the financial performance of each business segment, as from 2018 and for the comparative periods the corporate expenses (selling and administrative expenses, as well as the financial results), which used to be reported under holding and others, will be redistributed among the operating segments.

Consolidated net revenues of AR$19,401 million2, 74% higher than the AR$11,140 million for the first quarter 2017 ('Q1 17'), explained by increases of 109% in power generation, 105% in electricity distribution, 31% in oil and gas, 5% in petrochemicals and 102% in holding and others segment, partially offset by 37% of higher eliminations as a result of intersegment sales %.

Power Generation of 4,289 GWh from 11 power plants

from 11 power plants Electricity sales of 5,550 GWh to 3 million end-users

to 3 million end-users Production of 45.9 thousand barrels per day of hydrocarbons

Sales of 87 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA3 for continuing operations of AR$7,704 million, compared to AR$3,071 million for Q1 17, mainly due to increases of AR$1,303 million in power generation, AR$2,149 million in electricity distribution, AR$474 million in oil and gas, AR$55 million in refining and distribution, AR$35 million in petrochemicals and AR$637 million in holding and others segment, partially offset by higher intersegment eliminations of AR$21 million.

Consolidated profit attributable to the owners of the Company of AR$3,013 million, higher than the AR$1,901 million gain in Q1 17, explained by increases of AR$510 million in electricity distribution, AR$609 million in oil and gas, AR$131 million in refining and distribution, and AR$870 million in holding and others, partially offset by lower gains of AR$757 million in power generation, and higher losses of AR$99 million in petrochemicals and AR$152 million in intersegment eliminations.



Consolidated Balance Sheet

(As of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, in millions of Argentine Pesos)



As of 3.31.18 As of 12.31.17 ASSETS



Participation in joint businesses and associates 6,313 5,754 Property, plant and equipment 42,443 41,214 Intangible assets 1,577 1,586 Other assets 15 2 Financial assets at fair value with changing results 150 150 Deferred tax credits 1,510 1,306 Trade receivable and other credits 6,926 5,042 Total non-current assets 58,934 55,054





Inventories 3,350 2,326 Financial assets at fair value with changing results 15,834 14,613 Investments at amortized cost 415 25 Financial derivatives 11 4 Trade receivable and other credits 23,855 19,145 Cash and cash equivalents 1,255 799 Total current assets 44,720 36,912





Assets classified as held for sale 13,208 12,501





Total assets 116,862 104,467













As of 3.31.18 As of 12.31.17 EQUITY



Share capital 2,078 2,080 Share premium 5,821 5,818 Repurchased shares 5 3 Cost of repurchased shares (219) (72) Statutory reserve 300 300 Voluntary reserve 5,146 5,146 Other reserves 137 140 Retained earnings 6,219 3,243 Other comprehensive result 460 252 Equity attributable to

owners of the parent 19,947 16,910





Non-controlling interests 4,198 3,202





Total equity 24,145 20,112





LIABILITIES



Accounts payable and other liabilities 6,867 6,404 Borrowings 39,868 37,126 Deferred revenues 196 195 Salaries and social security payable 127 120 Defined benefit plan obligations 1,041 992 Deferred tax liabilities 1,762 1,526 Income tax and minimum expected profit tax liability 1,650 863 Tax payable 944 366 Provisions 4,068 4,435 Total non-current liabilities 56,523 52,027





Accounts payable and other liabilities 19,798 18,052 Borrowings 5,826 5,840 Deferred income 3 3 Salaries and social security payable 1,665 2,154 Defined benefit plan obligations 95 121 Income tax and minimum expected profit tax liability 658 943 Tax payable 5,034 1,965 Financial derivatives - 82 Provisions 584 798 Total current liabilities 33,663 29,958





Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale 2,531 2,370





Total liabilities 92,717 84,355





Total liabilities and equity 116,862 104,467

Consolidated Income Statement

(For the quarter ended on March 31, 2018 and 2017, in millions of Argentine Pesos)





First Quarter













2018

2017 Sales revenue

19,401

11,140 Cost of sales

(11,655)

(7,408)









Gross profit

7,746

3,732









Selling expenses

(967)

(712) Administrative expenses

(1,282)

(1,054) Exploration expenses

(2)

(8) Other operating income

3,490

1,241 Other operating expenses

(2,614)

(880) Results for participation in joint businesses and associates

559

294









Operating income

6,930

2,613









Financial income

428

314 Financial costs

(1,435)

(1,267) Other financial results

(2,026)

618 Financial results, net

(3,033)

(335)









Profit before tax

3,897

2,278









Income tax

(575)

(277)









Net income for continuing operations

3,322

2,001









Net income from discontinued operations

531

294









Net income for the period

3,853

2,295









Attributable to:







Owners of the Company

3,013

1,901 Continuing operations

2,544

1,651 Discontinued operations

469

250 Non-controlling interests

840

394









Net income per share for the period attributable to the owners of the Company

1.4500

0.9809 Basic and diluted income per share of continuing operations

1.2243

0.8292 Basic and diluted income per share of discontinued operations

0.2257

0.1517











For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: www.pampaenergia.com/ir.

Information about the Conference Call

There will be a conference call to discuss Pampa's first quarter 2018 results on Tuesday May 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time.

The host will be Lida Wang, Investor Relations Manager at Pampa. For those interested in participating, please dial 0-800-444-2930 in Argentina, +1 (844) 854-4411 in the United States or +1 (412) 317-5481 from any other country. Participants of the conference call should use the identification password Pampa Energía and dial in five minutes before the scheduled time. Please download the Q1 18 Conference Call Presentation from our IR website.

There will also be a live audio webcast and presentation of the conference at www.pampaenergia.com/ir.

You may find additional information on the Company at:

For further information, contact:

Gustavo Mariani

Executive Vice-president

Ricardo Torres

Executive Vice-president

Mariano Batistella

Executive Director of Planning, Strategy & Affiliates

Lida Wang

Investor Relations Officer

The Pampa Energía Building, Maipú 1 (C1084ABA) Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Tel: +54 (11) 4344-6000

investor@pampaenergia.com

www.pampaenergia.com/ir

1 The financial information presented in this document for the quarters Q1 18 and Q1 17 are based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina, and consequently, the FS discriminates the continuing operations from the assets agreed for sale, which are reported as discontinued operations.

2 Under the IFRS, Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa's FS, its equity income being shown as 'Results for participation in associates/joint businesses'. For more information, see section 3 of this Earnings Release.

3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before net financial results, income tax and minimum notional income tax, depreciations and amortizations, non-recurring and non-cash income and expense, equity income and includes adjustments from the IFRS implementation and affiliates' EBITDA at ownership. For more information, see section 3 of this Earnings Release.

